Wet March ends with chances of wildfires

March was a month of record rainfall, with 8.65 inches recorded in Grand Island through Monday morning. It was enough moisture to end the ongoing drought. But the month is ending with the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning during most of Monday for an area that was drenched with rain only several weeks ago.
Other area communities also received above normal precipitation for March. As of Monday, Aurora had 7.19 inches; Hastings, 8.16 inches; Kearney, 6.79 inches; and Ord, 4.55 inches.
The NWS Hastings also issued a high wind warning for Grand Island from 7 p.m. last night through 4 a.m. this morning. The weather said north winds gust of 50-60 mph were expected as the cold front moved through the area.
March’s higher temperatures thawed the soil subsurface following a cold February. That allowed the rains to replenish subsoil moisture, which was lacking because of the prolonged drought the area went through from last fall into this year. Soil temperatures are in the mid- to upper 40s as farmers prepare for the planting season in April.
For the week ending March 28, statewide, topsoil moisture supplies rated 5% percent very short, 14% short, 70% adequate and 11% surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 30% short, 58% adequate and 4% surplus.
Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 45% fair, 36% good and 2% excellent.
Monday’s Red Flag Warning was issued because south winds with gusts to 30 mph were expected to shift to north winds with gusts of 50 to 60 mph that night behind a strong cold front.
Because of the high winds and low humidity, the weather service said fires that develop would be difficult to control. Monday was also a warm day as the temperature in the area neared 80.
The summer-like temperatures will only add to what has been a warm March with the daily average temperature 7 degrees higher than the 30-year average.
The weather service also issued a high wind watch for parts of its outlook area. Wind gusts of about 55 mph from the north were possible Monday night, directly behind the cold front that will end the month on a cooler note.
The weather service said near critical fire weather conditions continue today and Wednesday afternoon due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.
After a warm Monday, the coming cold front will cause the temperature to drop to around 34. Windy conditions prevailed Monday, with south winds at 15 to 20 mph becoming north at 25 to 30 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Highs today will be near 50. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower to mid-50s.
There is a slight chance of rain that could turn into flurries before 7 a.m. today. It will be partly sunny, but more than 30 degrees cooler than the previous day. It will also be breezy, with a north/northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will see a low of about 24. Winds will be from the north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 53. It will be breezy, with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The overnight low will be about 28.
As the first day of April arrives Thursday, it will be sunny with a high near 62 and a low of about 43.
April will continue the warming trend, with a high near 72 on Friday and a low of about 45.
For the weekend, Saturday will see a high near 77 and a low of about 51.
Sunday’s high will be near 80.