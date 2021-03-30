Wet March ends with chances of wildfires

There is a slight chance of rain that could turn into flurries before 7 a.m. today. It will be partly sunny, but more than 30 degrees cooler than the previous day. It will also be breezy, with a north/northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will see a low of about 24. Winds will be from the north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 53. It will be breezy, with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The overnight low will be about 28.

As the first day of April arrives Thursday, it will be sunny with a high near 62 and a low of about 43.

April will continue the warming trend, with a high near 72 on Friday and a low of about 45.

For the weekend, Saturday will see a high near 77 and a low of about 51.

Sunday’s high will be near 80.

