Wet weekend to bring welcome drought relief

Grand Island and the Tri-Cities area will miss out on massive snowfall amounts from a potent winter storm this weekend, but will be receiving widespread precipitation. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is forecast with locally higher amounts possible.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Friday’s high will be near 53. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The rainy weekend begins late Friday as there’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of about 37 and east wind at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For Saturday, there will be rain and possibly a thunderstorm. The high will be near 47. It will be breezy, with an east wind at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half inch and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Rain continues Saturday night and possibly a thunderstorm. The low will be about 39. It will be breezy, with a 100% chance of precipitation. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.