Wet weekend to bring welcome drought relief

Grand Island and the Tri-Cities area will miss out on massive snowfall amounts from a potent winter storm this weekend, but will be receiving widespread precipitation. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is forecast with locally higher amounts possible.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Friday’s high will be near 53. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The rainy weekend begins late Friday as there’s a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low of about 37 and east wind at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
For Saturday, there will be rain and possibly a thunderstorm. The high will be near 47. It will be breezy, with an east wind at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half inch and three quarters of an inch are possible.
Rain continues Saturday night and possibly a thunderstorm. The low will be about 39. It will be breezy, with a 100% chance of precipitation. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.
Sunday will be rainy again, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday, the rain will continue before 3 a.m., but with colder temperatures it may be a mix of rain and snow. The low will be about 32. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday there is a chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 and a low of about 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday’s high will be near 42, but there is a chance of rain and snow as the low will be about 27. Wednesday’s high will be near 44, with a 20% chance of precipitation.
According to the weather service, updated models are indicating that temperatures will be high enough to eliminate any snow chances Wednesday.
“This is looking to be a pretty good size system,” said Kate Shawkey, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings.
While the Tri-Cities area isn’t expected to get measurable snow, the state’s Panhandle could get heavy snow accumulations of 7 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. This is not a good weather scenario for producers during calving season.
“There will be some heavy rain with this system, and thank goodness, less and less like snow,” Shawkey said.
She said last week forecast models called for snow in the area from the storm system.
After a warm winter start, it turned bitter cold in February with 11 days when the morning low was 1 degree or lower. The coldest mornings saw the thermometer dip to 24 below zero and 27 below zero.
On the whole, February’s daily average temperature was 13.6 degrees below the 30-year average. It also snowed 13.4 inches.
That is in contrast to March’s weather, which so far has averaged nearly 15 degrees above the 30-year daily average temperature. In a three-week span, temperatures went from -27 degrees to 78 degrees.
Temperatures started rising toward the end of February and the upward trend continued through March. But, along with the warmer weather, it has also been dry.
The rain this weekend will be a welcome relief. The area is still classified as in a drought condition. As of Thursday, it has been 24 days with only .03 of an inch of precipitation recorded in Grand Island.
On numerous days during that dry stretch, the weather service issued wildfire warnings because of the dryness, low humidity and windy conditions.
But the warmer weather has warmed the soil temperature into the 40s at 4 inches deep, said Shawkey. It has cleared area rivers and tributaries of ice, diminishing chances of flooding.
“We are in a drought year and we have the room for the water and we could actually use the water,” Shawkey said.
Possible heavy rains this weekend will have much of the moisture absorbed into the ground, building up needed subsoil moisture reserves as spring planting is drawing near, especially if soil temperatures continue to rise as daylight increases.
The bitter winter weather in February was hard on producers and their cattle during calving season, but conditions have greatly improved. Higher temperatures and the promise of spring moisture will be much appreciated once the grass begins to grow in pastures and rangeland for the young calves and their mothers.