What exactly are molehills? (And can you really turn them into mountains?)

We have all heard the saying, “Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill.”

That can be difficult if we don’t even know what a molehill looks like. Knowing more about this pest can help you identify the damage and keep them from making molehills in your yard.

Moles are interesting critters. For starters, they “swim” through the soil with their front feet and have very poor eyesight. They live in secluded, underground burrows and rarely come to the surface. There is no “off season” for the mole because they do not hibernate and are active all season of the year.

Moles live alone and create an extensive network of burrows and tunnels. Sometimes several can be trapped in the same location, but that doesn’t mean that they are all living in the same burrow. Networks of runways can be made independently and can occasionally join. One mole can feel as though there are several due to the amount of damage the runways cause.

The diet of the mole is also often misunderstood. If you look at the teeth of a mole, they look more like those of carnivorous, meat-eating animals, than rodents. Often, the mole is blamed for damage to plant roots and tubers, but rodents are the real culprits.