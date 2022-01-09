What is your library worth? You might be surprised

ALLDATA doesn’t alter the OEM data, so you get what you need from each manufacturer — all in one easy-to-use program. It Covers more than 44,000 engine-specific vehicles — 95% of all vehicles on the road today — and it is used by more than 400,000 technicians in 100,000 shop locations nationwide

Note: you can also use “online repair manuals” for those who might not be as familiar with ALLDATA products

The library values what is important to our patrons. We are working on updating our technology! New computers! We have some new gadgets for the Heritage Room coming where adults will be able to convert old media to USB using the Wolverine 8mm & Super 8 Reels to Digital MovieMaker Pro Film Digitizer, Film Scanner, 8mm Film Scanner, or Elgato Video Capture — Digitize Video for Mac, PC or iPad. More information to come on these exciting new items.

We also have some new equipment coming for the makerspace, and a portable digital media lab. The library also will be replacing a very old self-checkout system. These are all things you will be seeing in 2022. How exciting is that? The best thing is that we have written grants to cover almost everything.