What is your library worth? You might be surprised

Have you ever wondered what the value of your library is?
I have thought about this many times over the years as I worked in many school libraries, and did my practicum at a college library and high school, and well used my own Grand Island Public Library over the years.
I know libraries have definitely saved me many, many times. I have used them for work, research, family entertainment, and well — they have saved me a lot of money. I mean a LOT.
Here is a great web site where you can see how much money you can save yearly by using your library. Go to http://www.ilovelibraries.org/what-libraries-do/calculator and estimate your numbers. I found I saved $5,400 this last year. Imagine what you can do with all that money saved.
The library can also save you money by using our databases. The library no longer subscribes to the Chilton database due to very low usage. We have a new database for automotive help called ALLDATA. This database is one that needs to be used inside the library.
ALLDATA is the leading provider of online OEM repair information for accurate vehicle repairs. ALLDATA gives you the same original factory repair information that professionals use. It offers detailed repair information, step-by-step procedures, illustrations, and color wiring diagrams to tackle everything from standard maintenance to routine repairs. Plus get the latest diagnostic trouble codes, technical service bulletins, and recall information.
ALLDATA doesn’t alter the OEM data, so you get what you need from each manufacturer — all in one easy-to-use program. It Covers more than 44,000 engine-specific vehicles — 95% of all vehicles on the road today — and it is used by more than 400,000 technicians in 100,000 shop locations nationwide
Note: you can also use “online repair manuals” for those who might not be as familiar with ALLDATA products
The library values what is important to our patrons. We are working on updating our technology! New computers! We have some new gadgets for the Heritage Room coming where adults will be able to convert old media to USB using the Wolverine 8mm & Super 8 Reels to Digital MovieMaker Pro Film Digitizer, Film Scanner, 8mm Film Scanner, or Elgato Video Capture — Digitize Video for Mac, PC or iPad. More information to come on these exciting new items.
We also have some new equipment coming for the makerspace, and a portable digital media lab. The library also will be replacing a very old self-checkout system. These are all things you will be seeing in 2022. How exciting is that? The best thing is that we have written grants to cover almost everything.
Adults value their library and we value their opinions. We will have a Beanstack Reading Challenge: 10 to Try from www.gilibrary.beanstack.com. You can sign up and challenge yourself to read 10 different categories of books, and be eligible to win some great prizes.
I have already challenged myself and read “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks. It was very good. I am also reading Jodi Picoult’s “Wish You Were Here.” Picoult is one of my favorite authors with her well-written characters.
We also host local author Mark Miller here at the libary at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10; he will read from his new book, “In Bright Sunshine,” which features 14 short stories.
We will host Heritage Hour at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. This program will explore the life of Elizabeth Abbott, the champion of the Grand Island Public Library and matriarch of the Abbott Family.
I find my library to be worth a lot. I hear from patrons daily how much they love our library and staff. We love them too. Happy Reading!
Celine Swan serves as director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.