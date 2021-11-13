What’s the deal with young people?

I will never understand young adults.
Why do they wear headphones at work? What in the world are they listening to?
Why are they always talking about spirit animals, Kate Spade purses, unicorns, memes, free Wi-Fi, avatars and living off the grid?
Why do they never stop talking about “The Matrix,” “Shawshank Redemption,” “Home Alone” and “The Dark Knight”?
Will they ever stop searching for new apps?
Why are they always sipping kombucha, seltzers and India pale ale? What’s the difference between a crowler and growler?
What’s all the fuss about podcasts?
Are there any current actors not named Chris — Hemsworth, Pine, Pratt, Evans?
Why do so many give credence to conspiracy theories? I’ve got news for you: 9/11 was not an inside job, the world isn’t flat, and in 1969, we landed on the moon. In looking at the assassination of JFK, Oliver Stone’s beliefs aren’t really relevant.
More breaking news: Bigfoot doesn’t exist.
I have another bit of advice: Stop worrying about your dog’s anxiety levels.
We have so many films about zombies and blood-sucking creatures that some rules are accepted as given. Vampires cast no reflection. How do we know this? Has anyone ever seen a vampire, let alone a vampire looking in a mirror?
Why do young adults fall in love with the latest series on HBO and other premium channels? I’ve heard just about enough about “Ted Lasso.”
Why are they forever mourning the deaths of Paul Walker, Heath Ledger, Kurt Cobain, Tupac and Biggie Smalls?
I hear the same words over and over: trope, outlier, faux, counterintuitive, cybersecurity, algorithms, cosplay, blockchain, influencers.
Topics of conversation are so predictable: Shelter dogs, the Marvel cinematic universe, avocado toast, eco-friendly fashion, cryptocurrency, Pennywise the Dancing Clown, C.S. Lewis, Doja Cat and foods that are responsibly sourced.
I’ve heard enough about Hogwarts, pop-up businesses, Joss Whedon, GoFundMe accounts, David Boreanaz and Burt’s Bees.
Terminology has changed. Young people wear a beanie. I used to call it a stocking cap.
Albums aren’t released anymore. They are dropped.
Nobody just wears certain attire. They “rocked” an outfit.
I’m tired of hearing people say they want to be the best version of themselves.
Company names aren’t cool unless the words are scrunched together, like NewsChannel, FirstBank, PayPal.
Young NFL fans don’t seem to care how their team does. They’re way more involved in their fantasy leagues.
When they hear about classic motion pictures, young adults think of a film from the ‘90s.
Whenever I hear a young person speaking about a figure from the past, my first instinct is to give them credit for reading something. But I invariably find out their superficial knowledge comes from a “30 for 30” episode, or some recent documentary.
Very often, their familiarity comes from a movie. If not for “Walk the Line,“ I don’t think anyone under 40 would have heard of Johnny Cash.
When people imitate an actor, like Al Pacino or Christopher Walken, they’re not actually impersonating the actor. They’re doing the comedian who imitates him.
Conversation seems to consist entirely of quoting lines from movies. How about if we try being creative on our own?
Some people avoid gelatin because it’s a product of tendons and ligaments. Something is very wrong if we’re afraid of Jell-O.
Admittedly, I’m an old grouch. But I think young adults take efficient sources of power and fuel for granted. I will always appreciate the easy ability to light up a room and keep a house warm.
Can you imagine the outrage if there were no electricity to power their cellphones, laptops or video games?