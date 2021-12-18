What’s the rush? Older guys known for their impatience

Daytime events in general become attractive. Many people, including me, don’t like to drive at night.

But for some reason, brevity becomes more important as you age. Older folks clock the length of a speech. When the speaker gets past 10 minutes, they start looking around and squirming in their seats.

Experienced pastors know this.

“Preaching for 20 or 30 minutes makes the angels cry; do you want to make the angels cry?” says the Rev. Richard Piontkowski, a popular central Nebraska priest who writes a blog called Fr. Richard’s Ramblings.

If you ask an older fellow how he liked a speech, chances are he’ll say it ran too long.

They’re also not happy when the congregation sings more than two verses of a hymn.

Older guys are impatient for events to begin. They look at their watches a lot. When you arrive at an event 40 minutes early, it can be a long wait.

You have to give them credit for one thing, though. They’re very alert. While everybody else is staring at their phones, older gents are always looking around, seeing if they know anybody.