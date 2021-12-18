What’s the rush? Older guys known for their impatience

Old guys like to be early for everything. If an event begins at 2 p.m., they’re usually there by 1:15 p.m.
Yet when there’s a birthday approaching, they reach out and grab it before it gets here.
Older folks tally up their age long before their next birthday arrives. People automatically will say they’re 89, even though they’ll be 88 for the next nine months.
I’m not sure when that phenomenon begins. People in their 50s usually give their current age, although those nearing 65 usually mention it in reference to retirement.
Looking ahead can be rewarding. You see a lot of older folks at Texas Roadhouse Mondays through Thursday before 6 p.m., when the restaurant offers a very attractive discount menu. Sometimes, those older folks include me.
For most things, mature men love to get an early start.
If an event begins at 7 p.m., they like to get going around 6. And that’s after spending all day making sure they’ve got the time right.
Parishioners at St. Mary’s Cathedral probably love the church’s new 4 p.m. Saturday Mass, which fulfills their Sunday church obligation. They can get their church commitment taken care of incredibly early.
Daytime events in general become attractive. Many people, including me, don’t like to drive at night.
But for some reason, brevity becomes more important as you age. Older folks clock the length of a speech. When the speaker gets past 10 minutes, they start looking around and squirming in their seats.
Experienced pastors know this.
“Preaching for 20 or 30 minutes makes the angels cry; do you want to make the angels cry?” says the Rev. Richard Piontkowski, a popular central Nebraska priest who writes a blog called Fr. Richard’s Ramblings.
If you ask an older fellow how he liked a speech, chances are he’ll say it ran too long.
They’re also not happy when the congregation sings more than two verses of a hymn.
Older guys are impatient for events to begin. They look at their watches a lot. When you arrive at an event 40 minutes early, it can be a long wait.
You have to give them credit for one thing, though. They’re very alert. While everybody else is staring at their phones, older gents are always looking around, seeing if they know anybody.
Plus, if you think old people move slowly, you’re wrong. Their footspeed can be deceptive. When church gets out, they often rush to a restaurant.
Don’t ever say they’re late for dinner.
My wife says all men are impatient. But the problem might get worse as we get older.
Older guys spend a lot of time looking out the window, waiting for the mail to arrive.
In at least one area, I feel sorry for them. It’s good that older men can enjoy episodes of “Gunsmoke” and Western movies. But the length of the commercial breaks can drive us nuts. We should be able to enjoy Matt Dillon without having to endure all of the pitches from Tom Selleck, Jimmy Walker and Joe Namath.
For older folks, food is another major topic.
Many people enjoy going to funerals, where they can visit with old friends.
But a key part of the experience is the funeral meal. I’ve heard lots of critiques of funeral food during the years. Not all of the reviews have been positive.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.