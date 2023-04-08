Ongoing

Hastings College senior thesis gallery show, featuring the work of five senior art majors, through April 20, Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, 700 E 12th St., Hastings. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Crossing the Line,” presented by the UNK World Affairs Conference 2022, through April 22, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 S. Second St. Exhibit features the work of six immigrant artists currently residing in the United States, prints from a group of students and professors from the Wroclaw Art Academy in Poland, and photographs created by the Mykolaiv Young Photographer’s Group from Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Enjoy the View,” featuring student artwork and photography, through April 28, Platte Building (second floor), Central Community College-Hastings. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; no admission charge.

Saturday, April 8

Northridge Assembly of God Church Easter Egg Hunt, for kids through fifth grade, 1 to 3 p.m., 3025 Independence Ave., Grand Island. Event inlcudes more than 10,000 eggs, inflatables, carnival games, candy, popcorn, cotton candy, face painting and more; www.northridgegi.church

Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 115 Wilmar Ave., Grand Island. Event includes three egg hunts (kids 6 and younger, 9 to 10 a.m.; kids 7-12, 10 to 11 a.m.; and kids 12 and older, 11 a.m. to noon); balloon animals, face-painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny and prizes; 308-381-3678.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., City Park, Dannebrog.

“Hop Downtown for Easter,” storefront Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Hastings. Event includes petting zoo, Easter Bunny photo op and more. All ages are welcome and encourage to participate.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, April 9

Easter