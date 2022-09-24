What's Going On: Calender of Grand Island area events

Saturday, Sept. 24

Oktoberfest, Grand Island Liederkranz, First and Walnut streets. Doors open 4 p.m.; entertainment, featuring the Happy Players, 5 to 9 p.m.; German food, contests, wine and beer tastings; $10 for members, $15 for non-members; 308-382-9337 or giliederkranz.com

Junk Jaunt, Central Nebraska’s garage sale and antique show, through Sunday, various communities. Information: junkjaunt.com.

Minden Opera House 2022-23 season kick-off, art reception and concert, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. Art reception, 5 to 7 p.m., honors Sondra L. Johnson and Joseph McHale, a mother-and-son duo whose work will be on display through October; concert at 7 p.m. will Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet; tickets are $18; 308-832-0588

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, the World Theatre, 2138 Central Ave., Kearney. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; purchase online at CraneRiverTheater.org; information: 308-627-5796.

Aksarben Livestock Show, 95th annual, through Sunday, Fonner Park. Information: info@aksarben.com ; schedule: www.aksarbenstockshow.com

Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Saturday and Sunday, Holiday Inn in Kearney. Registration is limited to 200 attendees; veterans.nebraska.gov/womenveterans. Information: Erin Colson, erin.colson@va.gov or 402-420-4337.

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (last weekend for the summer). Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Old-timers Fun Fly, a radio controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. AMA required; pre-1950 planes and high wings only; pilot fee is $5. No charge to come and watch; Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Victorian Tea Party, hosted by the Grand Island Public Library in honor of the 146th birthday of the library’s namesake, Edith Abbott, 2 p.m., 1124 W. Second St. Party is for children in third, fourth and fifth grade; registration recommended; 308-385-5333.

Voter registration event, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Hall County deputy registrars taking voter registrations; those registering must to be a United States citizen and be age 18 by Nov. 8.

Wood River Community Choir organizational meeting and rehearsal, 4 p.m., Marian Hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wood River. Weekly rehearsals for the annual Christmas cantata will follow, performance is set for Sunday, Dec. 11; Vincent Boudreau, 308-583-2961.

United Methodist Church community dinner, 5 p.m., 202 Pine St., Alda, All are welcome to come gather around the table for food, music and a short message from the pastor; 308-381-7008.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.