What's Going On: Events in the Grand Island area

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Shoot 4 Life, 11th annual event to benefit pro-life organizations in Nebraska, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartland Public Shooting Park. Information: www.shoot4life.org.

Chapman Fall Festival, all day, Chapman. Event includes a parade (1:30 p.m.), antique tractor and equipment displays (opens at 10 a.m.); car show, barbecue cook-off, vendor and craft show, kids games and activities, food and more. Information: facebook.com/chapmancia

Art Walk Aurora, annual event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse lawn, Aurora. Artists will be displaying their works and demonstrating techniques; event also includes live music and more. Information: http://artwalkaurora.org

“Half-Way to St. Pat’s Day,” annual Irish festival, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Greeley. Event includes music, food, history, culture, kids activities and more. Scheduled entertainers include the Dublin City Ramblers, Kelihans, Wild Colonial Boys, Father Ray Kelly, The Town Pants and David Marsh. Bring your own lawn chairs. Tickets at the gate are $20; children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. Information and schedule: 308-428-5595 or greeleyirishfestival.com

UNK Band Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Kearney.

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products; last market for the season; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

“Theodore Roosevelt,” presented by Doug Biggs from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Biggs will re-enact President Roosevelt’s 1903 speech, delivered when he visited Grand Island for the ground breaking of the Carnegie Library. Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society will also provide a history of the library in Grand Island; 308-385-5333.

Gayle Becwar, comedian and magician, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Concert Series, there is no admission charge, but donations always appreciated; Georgene Smidt, 308-583-2606, Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.

National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children memorial service, 2:30 p.m., Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N. Elm St., Hastings; gather at the Unborn Baby Memorial headstone, just to the left of the main cemetery circle drive. Hosted by South Central Nebraska Right to Life; nationaldayofremembrance.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.