What's Going On: Events in the Grand Island area

UNK Band Day - Centura

The annual UNK Band Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Kearney. Area bands scheduled to take part include: Grand Island Central Catholic, Arcadia, Shelton, Kenesaw, Gibbon, Amherst, Twin River, Centura (pictured above in the 2021 parade), Ord, Doniphan-Trumbull, Ravenna, Kearney Catholic, Broken Bow, Holdrege and Hastings.

 UNK COMMUNICATIONS

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17

Shoot 4 Life, 11th annual event to benefit pro-life organizations in Nebraska, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartland Public Shooting Park. Information: www.shoot4life.org.

Chapman Fall Festival, all day, Chapman. Event includes a parade (1:30 p.m.), antique tractor and equipment displays (opens at 10 a.m.); car show, barbecue cook-off, vendor and craft show, kids games and activities, food and more. Information: facebook.com/chapmancia

Art Walk Aurora, annual event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., courthouse lawn, Aurora. Artists will be displaying their works and demonstrating techniques; event also includes live music and more. Information: http://artwalkaurora.org

Chapman Fall Festival

Chapman Fall Festival parade

“Half-Way to St. Pat’s Day,” annual Irish festival, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Greeley. Event includes music, food, history, culture, kids activities and more. Scheduled entertainers include the Dublin City Ramblers, Kelihans, Wild Colonial Boys, Father Ray Kelly, The Town Pants and David Marsh. Bring your own lawn chairs. Tickets at the gate are $20; children 12 and younger admitted free with an adult. Information and schedule: 308-428-5595 or greeleyirishfestival.com

UNK Band Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Kearney.

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products; last market for the season; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Shoot 4 Life

The officers of Shoot 4 Life presented a check to the Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese, on Jan. 14. From left are Don Irvine, Hanefeldt, Francis Sindelar and Dennis Beran. The 11th annual event to benefit pro-life organizations will be held today at Heartland Public Shooting Park.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

“Theodore Roosevelt,” presented by Doug Biggs from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 2 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Biggs will re-enact President Roosevelt’s 1903 speech, delivered when he visited Grand Island for the ground breaking of the Carnegie Library. Michelle Setlik of the Hall County Historical Society will also provide a history of the library in Grand Island; 308-385-5333.

Gayle Becwar, comedian and magician, 2:30 p.m., Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. Presented as part of the Celebrate Wood River Concert Series, there is no admission charge, but donations always appreciated; Georgene Smidt, 308-583-2606, Vince Boudreau, 308-583-2961; or www.wrcommunityfoundation.com/celebratewr.

National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children memorial service, 2:30 p.m., Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N. Elm St., Hastings; gather at the Unborn Baby Memorial headstone, just to the left of the main cemetery circle drive. Hosted by South Central Nebraska Right to Life; nationaldayofremembrance.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

scrabble

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.

Philip Wilsey

Philip Wilsey

Philip L. Wilsey, 68, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

