top story

What's Going On: Grand Island area happenings

library (copy)

The Grand Island Public Library.

 BRANDON SUMMERS, THE INDEPENDENT

Sunday, Sept. 25

Old-timers Fun Fly, a radio controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. AMA required; pre-1950 planes and high wings only; pilot fee is $5. No charge to come and watch; Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Victorian Tea Party, hosted by the Grand Island Public Library in honor of the 146th birthday of the library’s namesake, Edith Abbott, 2 p.m., 1124 W. Second St. Party is for children in third, fourth and fifth grade; registration recommended; 308-385-5333.

Voter registration event, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Hall County deputy registrars taking voter registrations; those registering must to be a United States citizen and be age 18 by Nov. 8.

Wood River Community Choir organizational meeting and rehearsal, 4 p.m., Marian Hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wood River. Weekly rehearsals for the annual Christmas cantata will follow, performance is set for Sunday, Dec. 11; Vincent Boudreau, 308-583-2961.

United Methodist Church community dinner, 5 p.m., 202 Pine St., Alda, All are welcome to come gather around the table for food, music and a short message from the pastor; 308-381-7008.

Junk Jaunt, Central Nebraska’s garage sale and antique show, last day, various communities. Information: junkjaunt.com.

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” presented by Crane River Theater, 2 p.m., the World Theatre, 2138 Central Ave., Kearney. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; purchase online at CraneRiverTheater.org; information: 308-627-5796.

Aksarben Livestock Show, 95th annual, last day, Fonner Park. Information: info@aksarben.com ; schedule: www.aksarbenstockshow.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

