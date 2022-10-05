What's Going On in the Grand Island area this week

Wednesday, Oct. 5

“Gaslight,” presented by the University of Nebraska at Kearney theater, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Miriam Drake Theatre, UNK Fine Arts Building. General admission is $10 for adults, with discounts for seniors, non-UNK students, and groups of 10 or more; free for UNK students. Box office: 308-865-8417; boxoffice@unk.edu

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Oct. 6

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” presented by the Grand Island Senior High theater department, 7 p.m., Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday, and 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, GISH Theatre. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students; GISH students admitted free with ID. Note: The production may not be appropriate for all ages; it includes sudden, loud noises, bright and flashing lights.

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; must be vaccinated to participate; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Oct. 7

Studio 10 Art Gallery, opening reception, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 112 W. Third St.. Exhibits featuring works by Mary Kolar, Bill Young and Amy Simonson will remain on display through Oct. 31. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Chrysalis Holiday Crafts and Bake Sale, 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 2807 W. Faidley. Event includes vendor and craft show, gifts and treats for the holiday season, the Anna Street Trolley (ice cream), and a sloppy Joe lunch; 308-381-7227 or chrysalislutheran@gmail.com.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Oct. 8

“Find a Way to Serve,” Wreaths Across America Car and Bike Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, west parking lot. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. (entry fee $10). Prizes awarded; Billie Herron, 308-218-1238

“Addiction Paddle Battle,” Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions pickleball tournament celebrity match, featuring community heroes, 1 p.m., Veterans Athletic Complex, 2820 N. Broadwell. Competition runs Friday and Saturday; 308-385-5520 or www.cncaa.net

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinty UMC, 308-382-1952.

Sunday, Oct. 9

“The 175th Anniversary of the Mormon Trail,” a Hall County Historical Society Voices from the Past program presented by Jean Lukesh and Fred Roeser, 2 p.m., Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets. Society’s annual meeting starts at 1:45 p.m.; board members will be elected. Free for HCHS members; $5 for non-members; Roeser, 308-383-0848.

UNK faculty recital, featuring Franziska Brech, flute, and Beth Mattingly, piano, 3 p.m.., University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts Recital Hall; free; 308-865-8618.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.