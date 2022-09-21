What's Going On in the Grand Island area

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Emergency Preparedness Fair, 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St. A large assortment of agencies will be there to provide information to families and there will be games and activities for kids; free; Jon Rosenlund, 308.385-5362, www.grand-island.com

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave. (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Wings of Hope Butterfly Release, inaugural event hosted by the Grand Island-GRACE Cancer Foundation, CHI Health St. Francis and Nebraska Cancer Specialists, 6 p.m., Stolley Park Flower Garden, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road. Event will celebrate survivors, honor those battling the disease and remember those lost to cancer.

Rock the Block, free downtown concert to celebrate IdeaBank Marketings’s 40th anniversary, 5 to 8 p.m., Second and Hastings streets, Hastings. Party 80s style with music, food trucks and a costume contest. Bring your own lawn chairs.

Aksarben Livestock Show, 95th annual, through Sunday, Fonner Park. Information: info@aksarben.com ; schedule: www.aksarbenstockshow.com

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” presented by Crane River Theater, 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, the World Theatre, 2138 Central Ave., Kearney. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; purchase online at CraneRiverTheater.org; information: 308-627-5796.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 23

Junk Jaunt, Central Nebraska’s garage sale and antique show, Friday through Sunday, various communities. Information: junkjaunt.com.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Oktoberfest, Grand Island Liederkranz, First and Walnut streets. Doors open 4 p.m.; entertainment, featuring the Happy Players, 5 to 9 p.m.; German food, contests, wine and beer tastings; $10 for members, $15 for non-members; 308-382-9337 or giliederkranz.com

Minden Opera House 2022-23 season kick-off, art reception and concert, 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. Art reception, 5 to 7 p.m., honors Sondra L. Johnson and Joseph McHale, a mother-and-son duo whose work will be on display through October; concert at 7 p.m. will Camille Metoyer Moten Jazz and Pop Quintet; tickets are $18; 308-832-0588

Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium, hosted by the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Saturday and Sunday, Holiday Inn in Kearney. Registration is limited to 200 attendees; veterans.nebraska.gov/womenveterans. Information: Erin Colson, erin.colson@va.gov or 402-420-4337.

Stolley Park Railroad, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (last weekend for the summer). Tickets are $3 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Oldtimers Funfly, a radio controlled aircraft event hosted by the Grand Island Modelers, Husker Highway and Alda Road, west of Grand Island. AMA required; pre-1950 planes and high wings only; pilot fee is $5. No charge to come and watch; Steve Blayney, 308-380-7439, online at www.gimodelers.club/ or the Grand Island Modelers page on Facebook.

Victorian Tea Party, hosted by the Grand Island Public Library in honor of the 146th birthday of the library’s namesake, Edith Abbott, 2 p.m., 1124 W. Second St. Party is for children in third, fourth and fifth grade; registration recommended; 308-385-5333.

Wood River Community Choir organizational meeting and rehearsal, 4 p.m., Marian Hall, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wood River. Weekly rehearsals for the annual Christmas cantata will follow, performance is set for Sunday, Dec. 11; Vincent Boudreau, 308-583-2961.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.