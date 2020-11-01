 Skip to main content
When and where to vote Tuesday in Grand Island, Hall County
The 2020 general election is Tuesday.

Voting takes place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Completed ballots received by mail can also be delivered to the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island.

There are 23 voting precincts in Hall County.

The complete list of polling locations, along with other information, is available under the “Election Commissioner” tab at https://www.hallcountyne.gov.

An interactive map showing all Hall County polling locations can be found at:

https://www.hallcountyne.gov/links/Elections/voting_precincts120319.pdf?-session=hcv:0A0A0C17192082382BYTyy33F45E

Here are the locations of all Hall County polling places (listed by precinct number):

1. Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St.

2. St. Mary’s Annex, 112 S. Cedar St.

3. Grace Lutheran Church, 545 Memorial Drive

4. Fonner Park Cafe, 700 E. Stolley Park Road

5. Evangelical Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St.

6. St. Leo’s Church, 2410 S. Blaine St.

7. First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna St.

8. Grand Island Public Library, 1124. W. Second St.

9. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave.

10. First Christian Church, 2400 W. 14th St.

11. United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital Ave.

12. Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St.

13. Northridge Assembly of God, 3025 Independence Ave.

14. Peace Lutheran Church, 1710 N. North Road

15. Third City Christian Church, 4100 W. 13th St.

16. Heartland Lutheran High School, 3900 W. Husker Highway

17. Seedling Mile School, 3208 Seedling Mile Road

18. Hall County Airport Administration Building, 3579 Sky Park Road

19. Fonner Park Cafe, 700 E. Stolley Park Road

(There is no precinct 20)

21. First Baptist Church, 107 E. Nile St., Cairo

22. Wood River Community Center, 108 W. 10th St., Wood River

23. Alda Community Center. 6410 W. Highway 30, Alda

24. Doniphan Area Event Center, 103 W. Pine St., Doniphan

Group offering free rides to polls Tuesday

Free rides will be provided to the polls Tuesday by a new organization called Somos GI.

In Spanish, Somos means “We are,” said spokeswoman Yolanda Nuncio.

The rides will be available throughout the day. Masks are required for the contactless pickup. Drivers will be equipped with personal protective equipment. The vehicles will be disinfected after every dropoff. Masks and gloves will be available.

To arrange a ride, call 308-850-0872.

