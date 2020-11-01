When and where to vote Tuesday in Grand Island, Hall County

The 2020 general election is Tuesday.

Voting takes place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Completed ballots received by mail can also be delivered to the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island.

There are 23 voting precincts in Hall County.

The complete list of polling locations, along with other information, is available under the “Election Commissioner” tab at https://www.hallcountyne.gov.

An interactive map showing all Hall County polling locations can be found at:

Here are the locations of all Hall County polling places (listed by precinct number):

1. Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St.

2. St. Mary’s Annex, 112 S. Cedar St.

3. Grace Lutheran Church, 545 Memorial Drive

4. Fonner Park Cafe, 700 E. Stolley Park Road

5. Evangelical Free Church, 2609 S. Blaine St.