When is a good time to cut off irrigation?

Grain fill is rolling along across the area, and we are reaching that time of year when producers need to consider how much longer they should irrigate before turning off their wells.

A good rule of thumb is to pay close attention to soil moisture levels as the crops continue to complete grain fill. Most producers have moisture meters of some kind installed that they use during the growing season to determine when they need to irrigate. However, there are some that still look at what their neighbor is doing or probing across the field to determine how much water is still available.

Using the “calendar date” method can be tricky as moisture levels may not be uniform across a field based on soil texture or field topography. The amount of water needed to fill crop requirements will also depend greatly on the crop being grown, maturity date, planting date, and variety traits.

According to UNL’s NebGuide “Predicting the Last Irrigation of the Season” (https://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/g1871.pdf), corn at beginning dent (about R5) needs approximately 5 inches of water to complete grain fill and reach full maturity. Soybeans at beginning seed enlargement (R5) need about 6.5 inches of water to complete grain fill and those at the end of seed enlargement (R6) need about 3.5 inches of water to reach full maturity.