When is a good time to cut off irrigation?

Grain fill is rolling along across the area, and we are reaching that time of year when producers need to consider how much longer they should irrigate before turning off their wells.
A good rule of thumb is to pay close attention to soil moisture levels as the crops continue to complete grain fill. Most producers have moisture meters of some kind installed that they use during the growing season to determine when they need to irrigate. However, there are some that still look at what their neighbor is doing or probing across the field to determine how much water is still available.
Using the “calendar date” method can be tricky as moisture levels may not be uniform across a field based on soil texture or field topography. The amount of water needed to fill crop requirements will also depend greatly on the crop being grown, maturity date, planting date, and variety traits.
According to UNL’s NebGuide “Predicting the Last Irrigation of the Season” (https://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/g1871.pdf), corn at beginning dent (about R5) needs approximately 5 inches of water to complete grain fill and reach full maturity. Soybeans at beginning seed enlargement (R5) need about 6.5 inches of water to complete grain fill and those at the end of seed enlargement (R6) need about 3.5 inches of water to reach full maturity.
Consider what the crop will be used for and the predicted crop maturity date, and keep an eye open to see if any rain is in the forecast. While irrigation is a great tool and has been a blessing for many this year, it can also add to production costs which impacts your overall bottom line.
Most producers in this part of the state utilize irrigation, but there are some fields where it’s not an option. Keep a close eye on these dryland fields to determine if standability could be an issue and if early harvest is required. Some of these fields may also be destined for silage or earlage instead of being taken for grain harvest.
If dryland fields are meant to be taken for grain harvest and they have experienced different levels of stress, look at stalk quality and harvest early if necessary.
Preparing grain storage facilities
As harvest approaches, it’s time to get your grain storage facilities ready if you plan to store grain on your farm. Many options are available for grain storage, you just need to decide what works best for your operation.
Two common grain storage methods around here include storage bags and bins. For grain bags, select your storage site carefully. Make sure to place the bags in an area with good drainage, are easily accessible for filling up and emptying bags later in the season, and where potential rip/tear hazards won’t be an issue.
You will want to monitor these bags routinely during storage as you never know when wildlife might break into a bag and help themselves to some lunch!
Open bags are also concerning for livestock as too much grain consumption can be fatal for cattle. If you store bags in the field where your cattle graze over the winter months, be strategic about fencing off these areas and monitor them frequently for damage.
For grain bins, check all of the electrical components ahead of time to make sure everything is functioning properly. In addition, check the foundation, replace any damaged or missing anchor bolts, inspect the roof for leaks or corrosion, and check the vents and access hatch to see if anything needs to be fixed or replaced.
Taking a little time up front to clean the facility is important to ensure the new crop will keep and not become infested with insects or mold.
As always, harvest is a busy time of year and whenever entering a grain bin, make sure someone knows where you are in case there’s an accident and wear the appropriate PPE.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.