When the lost is found: Grand Island man gets class ring back after more than 60 years

NORTH PLATTE — In a world that seems to be such a crazy place these days, Greg and Crystal Mattke of North Platte offered a bright spot in the life of a Grand Island man on Friday.
The Mattkes got into the hobby of metal detecting a few years ago, and in May, they came across a treasure that has precious value to Dale Sheeks — his 1958 Wood River High School class ring.
“We were looking for a place near the house because we didn’t have a lot of time,” Greg said. “We decided to hit Madison School.”
Both Mattkes have their own metal detectors, and as Greg was searching near the school’s front entrance, he got an unusual signal.
“The machines talk to you if you know how to listen to them and what to look for on your screen,” Greg said. “It was actually a number that I wouldn’t normally dig.”
Greg and Crystal know the various signals that come up on their scanners. They know how to identify most gold jewelry, silver coins and bottle caps and pull tabs as well.
“As you get better, you have a pretty good expectation of what you’re going to pull up out of the ground,” Greg said. “This was a little bit high for gold and not high enough for silver, and I thought about just passing on by it, but it was really loud.”
He said the signal was strong, so he decided to dig up the object.
“So I dug down there about 7 inches and there were roots,” Greg said. “It was close to the sidewalk, so I thought there was maybe some rebar from the sidewalk.”
He was about to give up but thought he’d give it one more try with his trowel.
“I dug down a little bit further and I reached down and I could feel something,” Greg said. Crystal was 20 or 30 feet away, he said, so he called her over to see what he had pulled out.
“I’m blind when I don’t have my glasses on, and I assumed it was costume jewelry or something,” Greg said. “Crystal goes, no, it’s a class ring.”
When they got home, Crystal cleaned off the dirt and they could see the year and initials on the ring.
“It has a broken band and it was really corroded with dirt,” Greg said. “Crystal did a good job of clearing it off and we could see the first initial was D and the last initial was S.”
The next day Crystal took it to Tallmon Jewelers to see if they could help clean or fix it. They found the ring originally came from Josten’s Jewelry, so it was sent there for repair.
“It’s really amazing the shape it’s in after being gone for 62 years and in the ground,” Crystal said.
While the ring was being cleaned, the Mattkes reached out to the Wood River schools for help finding the owner. In less than two hours, the school called Crystal.
“They said we found him — I get emotional — and he is alive,” Greg said.
Tracking down the owner happened quickly because his nephew works for the Wood River schools. Greg said as soon as word got out, the nephew said “that’s my uncle.”
Sheeks called Greg a few hours later.
“He was just so excited to have this,” Greg said. “He called me and said, ‘I just had my 80th birthday and I’m just so excited to get this back.’”
Sheeks told Greg he had married his high school sweetheart when they graduated in 1958.
“In ’59 they divorced, and in the process of her leaving, she took the ring without him knowing it,” Greg said. “Here we come along 62 years later in just the right place and the right time.”
Greg and Crystal said giving the ring back is just the right thing to do.
“Paying it forward, you’ve got to pay things forward,” Greg said. “People have done stuff for me and this is an opportunity for us to do something for somebody else, which is a part of who we are.”