Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties

Need to be tested for COVID-19? What are some options in central Nebraska? The tests are free to anyone and do not require a doctor's orders.
Central Public Health Department offers these tests through TestNebraska.com. Advance registration online is required at TestNebraska.com. Registrants will be given a code and a test date and time. Results from the test are generally available within 72 hours.
People can be tested at any location, regardless of where they live.
Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.