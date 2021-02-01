 Skip to main content
Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties
  • Updated
Testing_Aurora.jpg

Memorial Community Health lab technician April Wieser prepares to swab a patient as COVID-19 testing for 70 appointments via a partnership with the Central District Health Department and Memorial Community Health in Aurora takes place July 29 in the East Park Villa parking lot in Aurora. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

Need to be tested for COVID-19? What are some options in central Nebraska? The tests are free to anyone and do not require a doctor's orders.

Central Public Health Department offers these tests through TestNebraska.com. Advance registration online is required at TestNebraska.com. Registrants will be given a code and a test date and time. Results from the test are generally available within 72 hours.

 People can be tested at any location, regardless of where they live.

 Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.

