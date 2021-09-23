While workers were busy at Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant, so were printing presses

You now can find out a huge amount of information about the daily workings of the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant at Grand Island, free of charge.
For instance, you can learn about a day care center that took care of children for mothers who worked at the plant.
During the years the ordnance plant operated, three different newspapers were published for employees. While the assembly lines whirled away, so were the printing presses.
The three publications are the latest newspapers to go online as part of the Hall County Digital Community Archives.
The first of the papers, The Coplanter, was printed from 1942 to 1945. From 1952 to 1956, employees could read The Tank Buster. During the Vietnam era, from 1966 to 1973, employees could page through The CAAPtion. CAAP stood for Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.
The first edition of The Coplanter is dated Oct. 30, 1942. On the front page is a photo of the plant’s new commanding officer, Major Leslie S. Solar. The Coplanter was published every other Friday.
Until now, the only way to read the full collection of the three papers was at the Cairo Roots Museum, which has paper copies.
To read the papers now, just visit hallcountyne.advantage-preservation.com.
People who worked at the plant, or their family members, are among those who might want to take a look.
Who else might want to browse through the papers?
“Anyone who’s interested in the history of the ordnance plant,” said Michelle Setlik, vice president of the Hall County Historical Society.
Setlik is happy that people now have easy access to “these amazing newspapers.” A search function allows people to look for specific words.
At its peak, the ordnance plant employed 4,229 people. Between November 1942 and August 1945, some 15,000 people worked at the plant, which was five miles west of Grand Island.
The digitalization project is a venture of the Cairo Roots Museum, the Clipper Publishing Co., the Doniphan Herald, the Grand Island Independent, the Grand Island Public Library, the Hall County Historical Society, the Maltman Memorial Public Library in Wood River, the Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society and the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.
The initial focus of the project was to digitize the 28 Hall County newspapers that have been microfilmed.
More than 28 newspapers were published but some were never put on microfilm.
“Some of them have been lost to time,” Setlik said.
Copies of The Grand Island Independent may be viewed up to 1924. Papers after that date are available through a private company.
The overall work, completed last October, actually covers an area larger than Hall County.
Copies of the West Nebraska Register, a Catholic newspaper covering central and western Nebraska, also have been digitized. The Grand Island Catholic Diocese raised funds for that work.
Earlier this year, the project benefited from a $5,000 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation. Most of that money was used on the ordnance plant project.
To get the ordnance newspapers digitized, Setlik and her father drove the bound volumes to a company in Iowa, where the work was done.
Some of the BNSF Foundation money is also being used to digitize copies of the Wood River Sunbeam. That work is being done with support from the Wood River Foundation.
The Wood River Sunbeam published until 2017, but copies of the newspaper were digitized only up to 2006. The new funding will digitize the paper between 2006 and 2017.
Setlik hopes to expand the project beyond newspapers. Down the road, she’d like to include journals and high school newspapers.