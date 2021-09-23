While workers were busy at Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant, so were printing presses

You now can find out a huge amount of information about the daily workings of the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant at Grand Island, free of charge.

For instance, you can learn about a day care center that took care of children for mothers who worked at the plant.

During the years the ordnance plant operated, three different newspapers were published for employees. While the assembly lines whirled away, so were the printing presses.

The three publications are the latest newspapers to go online as part of the Hall County Digital Community Archives.

The first of the papers, The Coplanter, was printed from 1942 to 1945. From 1952 to 1956, employees could read The Tank Buster. During the Vietnam era, from 1966 to 1973, employees could page through The CAAPtion. CAAP stood for Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant.

The first edition of The Coplanter is dated Oct. 30, 1942. On the front page is a photo of the plant’s new commanding officer, Major Leslie S. Solar. The Coplanter was published every other Friday.

Until now, the only way to read the full collection of the three papers was at the Cairo Roots Museum, which has paper copies.