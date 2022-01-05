White House gives $1B to help livestock industry

The commercial red meat processing industry is one of Nebraska’s key economic drivers. In Grand Island, the JBS plant employs more than 3,000 people and provides a multimillion dollar lift to both the local and state economy.
In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the state’s meatpacking plants processed 8.29 billion pounds of red meat, which was second in the nation behind Iowa. Its commercial beef packing plants slaughtered more than 7 million head of cattle, which were finished by thousand of state feedlots and raised by thousands of state ranchers and farmers.
Gross income from cattle and hog production in 2019 in Nebraska, according to the USDA, was more than $12 billion.
But many of those local and state farmers and ranchers say they have not been receiving a fair price for their commodity when considering the rising input costs for raising their livestock. Farmers and ranchers receive only 14.3 cents of every dollar that consumers spend on food at home and away from home.
The USDA reports that off-farm costs, including marketing, processing, wholesaling, distribution and retailing, account for more than 80 cents of every food dollar spent in the United States.
The USDA reports that, nationally, top sirloin retails for $10.49 per pound with the producer’s share $1.98. For boneless ham, the retail price is $12.88 with the producer’s share $1.06.
On Tuesday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced an action plan that includes four core strategies for creating a more competitive, fair, resilient meat and poultry sector, with better earnings for producers and more choices and affordable prices for consumers.
The administration will dedicate $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds for expansion of independent processing capacity.
The plan will help expand and diversify meat and poultry processing capacity; increase producer income; provide producers an opportunity to have ownership in processing facilities; create stable, well-paying jobs in rural regions; raise the bar on worker health, safety, training, and wages for meatpacking jobs; spur collaboration among producers and workers; prompt state, tribal, and private co-investment; and provide consumers with more choices.
The administration’s plan hopes to increase competition and create more options for producers and consumers in the near-term by jump-starting independent processing projects, such as the proposed North Platte Sustainable Beef plant, which aims to slaughter 1,500 head a day. The administration’s plan hopes to increase competition and enhance the resiliency of the food supply chain,
According to the administration, this new processing capacity will build momentum in a currently concentrated market. For example, 50 beef slaughter plants owned by just a handful of companies currently process nearly all the cattle in the United States. USDA will provide gap financing grants totaling up to $375 million for independent processing plant projects that fill a demonstrated need for more diversified processing capacity.
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, said increasing the nation’s meat processing capacity has been a Nebraska Farm Bureau priority for several years.
“We appreciate the Biden administration providing needed funding for those looking to enter this highly concentrated and competitive market and for those who are looking to become a federally inspected facility,” McHargue said. “We also appreciate the administration providing necessary funding to cover holiday and overtime costs for very small and small meat, poultry and egg processing facilities who have seen demand skyrocket since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He said that combined, “these actions will hopefully allow additional players to enter into the meat processing arena provide expanded markets for livestock producers and more options for consumers.”
McHargue said that Nebraska Farm Bureau will continue to monitor the marketing regulations that were announced by the administration Tuesday.
“While strengthening the ‘Product of the USA’ label and an endorsement of Sen. Deb Fischer’s efforts to provide more price discovery to the cattle marketplace are steps in the right direction, we continue to be concerned that other potential USDA regulations could be issued that would limit a livestock producer’s ability to enter into marketing contracts,” he said.
Fischer, a member of the Agriculture Committee, in November announced the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. The legislation will work to facilitate price discovery and address the lack of transparency in the cattle market. The bipartisan legislation includes a series of provisions to ensure every segment of the beef supply chain can succeed.
“Robust price discovery ensures that all members of the beef supply chain — cow-calf producers, feeders, packers and consumers — can be successful,” Fischer said.
“As the Biden administration moves forward with new regulations, they must ensure that existing laws are being followed while allowing the free-market system to work,” said McHargue.
R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard said the funding announced in the plan should help increase both the number of marketing channels for America’s cattle farmers and ranchers as well as distribution channels for America’s consumers.
“We recognize that this level of government involvement is unprecedented, and that it’s critical for reversing the decades of inattention, neglect and denial that facilitated the elimination of competition in our U.S. cattle industry,” he said.
But Bullard said his group remains skeptical about the plan’s strategy for addressing decades of nonenforcement of U.S. antitrust laws and the 100-year-old Packers and Stockyards Act.
“Our nation’s cattle industry is in a serious crisis and while we appreciate the administration’s plans to write rules with which to implement portions of the Packers and Stockyards Act, correct the exploitive ‘Product of USA’ beef label, and increase market transparency by requiring more information, as well as its attempt to identify any new, potential violations of competition laws, the fact remains that the Administration has not announced that it will take decisive enforcement action to protect America’s cattle producers from the harms they’ve been experiencing for the past seven years, and we remain disappointed with that omission,” Bullard concluded.
Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute, the nation’s trade association for meat and poultry packers and processors, said the administration’s plans to spend $1 billion to fund government intervention in the market in an “attempt to increase prices livestock producers receive while blaming inflation on private industry.”
“The Biden Administration continues to ignore the number one challenge to meat and poultry production: labor shortages,” Potts said. She said the administration wants the “American people to believe that the meat and poultry industry is unique and not experiencing the same problems causing inflation across the economy, like increased input costs, increased energy costs, labor shortages and transportation challenges. Consumers know better.”
“As economists predicted, producers are seeing higher prices for their cattle because packers have processed the backlog of animals in the system,” Potts said.