White House gives $1B to help livestock industry

The commercial red meat processing industry is one of Nebraska’s key economic drivers. In Grand Island, the JBS plant employs more than 3,000 people and provides a multimillion dollar lift to both the local and state economy.

In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the state’s meatpacking plants processed 8.29 billion pounds of red meat, which was second in the nation behind Iowa. Its commercial beef packing plants slaughtered more than 7 million head of cattle, which were finished by thousand of state feedlots and raised by thousands of state ranchers and farmers.

Gross income from cattle and hog production in 2019 in Nebraska, according to the USDA, was more than $12 billion.

But many of those local and state farmers and ranchers say they have not been receiving a fair price for their commodity when considering the rising input costs for raising their livestock. Farmers and ranchers receive only 14.3 cents of every dollar that consumers spend on food at home and away from home.

The USDA reports that off-farm costs, including marketing, processing, wholesaling, distribution and retailing, account for more than 80 cents of every food dollar spent in the United States.