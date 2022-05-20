Whitney Dubas known for caring treatment of patients

Whitney Dubas brings “a ray of sunshine to nursing,” a colleague at CHI Health St. Francis says.

As a charge nurse in the hospital’s emergency department, Dubas’ smile can warm a room and ease the fears of the most scared patients, one nominee wrote.

“She works tirelessly to ensure that her patients are comfortable, safe and on the road to healing,” Amelia Swanson said about Dubas. Dubas is “empathetic, compassionate and attentive not only to her patients but to their families as well. Nursing is her calling and she reflects that daily in her practice.”

Dubas has worked in St. Francis’ emergency department since the summer of 2019.

Now a resident of Fullerton, she graduated from High Plains High School in 2011. She and her husband, Jarrid, have two daughters, Laramie 3½ and Porter, nine months.

Dubas likes being a nurse, because she likes helping people. She also likes the hectic pace of the ER department.

“It’s always busy. I mean, even if we don’t have a lot of patients at the time, we’re always doing things to make sure we’re prepared for what’s to come.”

In the emergency department, no two days are the same.

She’s always learning, “and I love that we get to work so closely with our doctors, because they teach us so much,” she said. Hospital administrators “push us to be the best that we can,” she said.

Often times emergency department nurses come face to face with tragedy.

“When I first came down here, I didn’t know if I’d make it,” she said, referring to the sadness she witnessed.

She learned how to develop a thick skin and get through those tragedies, such as when a young person dies in a car accident.

“You just kind of have to give those situations to God and just know that he wanted them more,” she said.

Seeing family members bear such a loss is difficult. “It really weighs on you,” she said.

“I think that kind of gives you more motivation to come back,” she said. She wants to “try to save the next one,” and be there for the next family. “Because somebody’s got to do that hard job,” said Dubas, who is president of the St. Francis nursing staff.

Dubas’ siblings share her interest in medicine. Her three sisters are nurses, and their brother is a physical therapist.

The early days of COVID-19 were hard on medical personnel, Dubas said. But she feels the pandemic helped people understand what nurses go through. The kind treatment from the public “got us through that,” she said.

Even now, people seem more appreciative, she said. “It makes me feel great when they just say a simple thank you,” she said.

Nurses appreciate their patience “when we’ve got a busy department” and they might have to wait.

Nurses want people to know that “we’re always here for them. We want to help them. We strive our best to give them the best possible care,” she said.