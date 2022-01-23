Who is she? Grand Island Library finds unmarked historic portrait in storage

A portrait found in Grand Island Public Library’s storage is ready to be displayed for the public, only there’s a problem.
No one knows the identity of the woman in the portrait.
GIPL Foundation Executive Director Leigh Lillibridge said she doesn’t know who the subject of the portrait is, nor do any of the foundation’s board members, many of whom “have been in the community for quite a long time.”
“I’m wondering if potentially she was one of the founding board members for the library, decades ago,” Lillibridge said. “I don’t know. I’m guessing she was a prominent person.”
The portrait was done by Eve Ryder, a Grand Island artist. There is no information on the back of the portrait, and no sense of how old it is.
“There is absolutely no marking,” Lillibridge said. “The back is in very poor condition. I don’t know if it’s because of storage or if someone in the past has tried to identify it and it was not archived.”
It is suspected to be a portrait of a Wolbach, a prominent family in Grand Island. She could possibly be the wife of E.N. Wolbach, who is the father of S.N. “Bud” Wolbach.
“Bud” and Gloria Wolbach started the Wolbach Foundation.
“When (E.N.) passed away, he left the starting funds for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation,” Lillibridge said. “We’re wondering if it might be Mrs. E.N. Wolbach.”
This supposition is due to the unmarked portrait being found next to a portrait of Mr. Wolbach that was also in storage. That portrait is by a different artist, though, and the frames do not match.
Mr. Wolbach’s portrait will go in the library’s Wolbach Room, a dedicated study space.
“If we can identify that that’s her, they’ll go up together and we’d like to do that at the same time,” Lillibridge said.
The portrait was checked against photos of Mrs. Wolbach, but the effort was inconclusive.
“There hasn’t been enough likeness in the people we think it might have been for us to feel comfortable displaying with a nameplate,” Lillibridge said.
Adult Services Librarian Shaun Klee sent information about the portrait to Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum for help with the identification.
“We tried to look through old pictures of who we thought it might be, but we couldn’t tell,” he said. “I sent information about it and a picture to the museum to see if they knew anything, but they didn’t really either. That’s as far as I got with it.”
Messages to Hall County Historical Society have so far gone unanswered, Klee said.
Klee was able to solve one mystery, however.
A large pencil drawing of a young girl was also found and its subject was identified.
“It was signed by the name Coolbaugh, and I found there was a Coolbaugh family that had connections with one of the banks,” he said. “I posted on a Lost Treasures Facebook group and someone in Virginia knew who the family was. It was the daughter of a banker in Grand Island.”
That drawing has been donated to Stuhr Museum’s collection.
According to Klee, the unmarked portrait was found in a closet.
It is not known how it ended up in storage.
“We don’t know if it was in storage due to our renovation or if it was in storage before that, but now we want to really identify who it is so we can get it displayed,” Lillibridge said.
In the library’s makerspace, a nameplate can be made for the portrait once it is identified.
“We’d like to be able to display paintings, portraits, works of art that have been donated to us, but we really need to know who she is so we can get her displayed in the library,” she said.
Lillibridge hopes the community will be able to provide a clue to the identity of the woman in the portrait.
“We want to make sure that we’re honoring them,” she said. “Now that our renovation is over and we’re ready to start getting all these archived pieces back on the walls we want to make sure we’re doing it correctly.”
She added, “Hopefully we can get proper identification and get this displayed.”
To share information, contact Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333, or contract GIPL Foundation at giplfoundation@gmail.com.