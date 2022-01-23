Who is she? Grand Island Library finds unmarked historic portrait in storage

Messages to Hall County Historical Society have so far gone unanswered, Klee said.

Klee was able to solve one mystery, however.

A large pencil drawing of a young girl was also found and its subject was identified.

“It was signed by the name Coolbaugh, and I found there was a Coolbaugh family that had connections with one of the banks,” he said. “I posted on a Lost Treasures Facebook group and someone in Virginia knew who the family was. It was the daughter of a banker in Grand Island.”

That drawing has been donated to Stuhr Museum’s collection.

According to Klee, the unmarked portrait was found in a closet.

It is not known how it ended up in storage.

“We don’t know if it was in storage due to our renovation or if it was in storage before that, but now we want to really identify who it is so we can get it displayed,” Lillibridge said.

In the library’s makerspace, a nameplate can be made for the portrait once it is identified.