Who says flying is fun?

It’s all a bit too much for me. Until the last decade of air travel, I never knew I had claustrophobia.

Some planes have video screens on the back of each seat, right in front of your face. I’ve never mastered the art of changing the channel. So I’m struggling across America with the same video clips playing inches from my nose over and over. I close my eyes, hoping and praying that I’ll make it through this nightmare.

Flying the friendly skies, indeed.

As we fly, my wife usually chats with the person sitting next to her. But I have no interest in talking to people. I’m just trying to survive.

I’ve given up all hope of ever visiting Australia. I would never make it through a 21-hour flight.

Movies from the 1960s and ‘70s show us how civilized air travel used to be. Those people don’t know how good they had it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout the modern aircraft, space is at a premium. If you’re going to work as a flight attendant these days, you’re going to have to be skinny.