Who says flying is fun?

Jetting across America has become hard work
Air travel, which used to be fun and exciting, has become an ordeal.
I may have reached that conclusion as I’ve become larger. But it’s not just about weight.
My big complaint involves leg room. If I didn’t sit on the aisle, I would have no chance of making it through a flight.
The cramped conditions aboard a plane are either comical or criminal; I can’t decide which. You might just say they’re very sad.
I know that many people don’t have a problem sitting in the middle seat, or next to the window. It helps if they’re small.
But as they get older, many people can’t leave their legs in the same position. Because of arthritis or other aches or pains, they have to regularly adjust their legs. That’s tough to do when you’re sitting in the middle seat.
Looking around my surroundings, I marvel at the conditions in which 200 people hurtle through the air. This is not what Orville and Wilbur Wright had in mind.
On top of everything else, the clown in front of me sometimes feels it necessary to lean his seat back. In a modern airplane, that should be illegal.
It’s all a bit too much for me. Until the last decade of air travel, I never knew I had claustrophobia.
Some planes have video screens on the back of each seat, right in front of your face. I’ve never mastered the art of changing the channel. So I’m struggling across America with the same video clips playing inches from my nose over and over. I close my eyes, hoping and praying that I’ll make it through this nightmare.
Flying the friendly skies, indeed.
As we fly, my wife usually chats with the person sitting next to her. But I have no interest in talking to people. I’m just trying to survive.
I’ve given up all hope of ever visiting Australia. I would never make it through a 21-hour flight.
Movies from the 1960s and ‘70s show us how civilized air travel used to be. Those people don’t know how good they had it.
Throughout the modern aircraft, space is at a premium. If you’re going to work as a flight attendant these days, you’re going to have to be skinny.
For many people today, flying is all about the overhead compartments. Passengers seem more interested in stuffing their carry-on luggage into those bins than they are in finding their seats.
Speaking of competition, I’m amazed at how quickly people get to their feet when the plane parks. They are in such a hurry to deplane you’d think they were offering free doughnuts in the jetway.
You see some passengers looking out for one another. But for the most part, self-interest rules the skies.
Much of the glamour of air travel has faded. We’ve all heard that flight attendants are basically waitresses.
My wife says that in hauling herds of people around, a pilot is a glorified bus driver.
I do tip my cap, though, to experienced pilots. I have a lot of admiration for the people in the cockpits who really know what they’re doing.
Sitting in airports, I’m astounded at all the people moving about with authority. So many people seem like they fly on a regular basis. How do they afford it?
I also notice that I’m the only person looking around. Everybody else is staring at their phones, or trying to finagle a better seat from the poor woman at the gate.
COVID has made air travel even worse. Last year, flight attendants kept a close eye on my mask, telling me if it was no longer covering my nose.
Flying today is hard work.
Because of the hassle of air travel, I often think about driving instead. After getting to the airport, your plane doesn’t usually take off for a couple of hours. Then after landing, it might take an hour or more to get your luggage and on your way.
In the four or five hours that experience requires, you could cover a good distance on the highway. And it’s a lot less stressful.
I’m a big fan of Amtrak. But if you get a sleeper coach, train travel is about as expensive as a flight.
I think the late John Madden had the right idea, traveling leisurely across America in a comfortable bus. If I ever win the lottery, I’m going to buy myself a Madden Cruiser.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.