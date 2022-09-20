Widow of Clarks man to receive Congressional Gold Medal

On Sept. 27, Ludmilla "Millie" Tedford of Clarks will be presented with a Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of her late husband, Spencer Tedford, who was part of a top-secret commando mission to Burma in World War II.

Spencer Tedford, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, was part of a unit called Merrill's Marauders. That group was a U.S. Army long-range penetration special operations unit.

The Congressional Gold Medal is a unit award, rather than an individual award. So the medal will be presented in honor of Merrill's Marauders. They were officially the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), commanded by Brigadier Gen. Frank Merrill. The group was active in the China Burma India Theater.

The group's first mission was to travel deep into the Japanese-held Burmese jungle. To accomplish their mission, Merrill's Marauders marched almost 1,000 miles.

The unit was described as "expendable," which means it was a suicide mission.

"A plan existed on paper to get us into Burma, but no plan existed to get us out," Lt. Gen. Sam V. Wilson, a member of Merrill's Marauders, wrote in 2014.

Winston Churchill, Britain's prime minister at the time, described Burma as "the most forbidding fighting country imaginable."

Gen. George C. Marshall, then Army chief of staff, said the Burma mission "was one of the most difficult of the war."

Merrill's Marauders achieved their final objective on May 17, 1944. They captured north Burma's only all-weather Myitkyina airstrip, defeating Japan's much larger 18th Division in five major battles and 30 minor engagements.

Of the almost 3,000 Merrill's Marauders, only two are still alive. The oldest, who is 101, lives in Alabama. The other survivor, who is 98, lives in Pennsylvania.

Millie Tedford will be presented her husband's Congressional Gold Medal on her 88th birthday. The presentation will be made at 1 p.m. at the Clarks VFW Post.

A New Hampshire native, Spencer Tedford was wounded while fighting on the Khaki Combat Team, Third Battalion. He received a Purple Heart for his heroism.

He was awarded the Bronze Star from Chinese leader Chaing Kai-shek.

Tedford was honorably discharged in 1945, but reenlisted in 1948, and fought in the battle for the Pusan perimeter in Korea in 1950. He was again honorably discharged.

Millie Tedford has had an interesting life herself. She was born in Shanghai in 1934. Her family fled from Russia during that country's 1917 revolution. Her father died in Shanghai when she was young. One of her two brothers died during World War II.

In 1950, her family was placed in a camp with 5,000 other Russian refugees on the island of Tubabao. A church in San Francisco brought Millie and her brother to California, and they were reunited with their mother four years later.

Spencer and Millie met in California, where they were both working at a cannery. In 2009, they moved to Nebraska. They made their home near Grand Island and Central City, before settling in Clarks.

In 2020, Congress passed the Merrill's Marauder Congressional Gold Medal Act.

Millie Tedford has received assistance in the Congressional Gold Medal project from her neighbor, Sharon Russell.

Both women were married to veterans. They travel together to their husbands' graves at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

The story of the Tedfords is included in a book called "Nebraskans Remember," co-written by Barbara Micek of Fullerton, who is editor of the Nance County Journal.