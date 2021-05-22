Wife and I are finally vaccinated

My wife and I had a wonderful date on Thursday afternoon, when we got our vaccinations together at CVS.
We probably wouldn’t have gotten the shots, but our oldest son is holding our grandchildren hostage. If we didn’t get vaccinated, we couldn’t visit.
I know we’re not the only parents who’ve had to stay away from our children. COVID-19 has come between many families during the past year.
I now have a card saying I’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which I will wave in my children’s faces.
My wife has been paying a lot more attention to the vaccine issue than I have. Before we got the shot, she asked the woman behind the counter, “It isn’t the one made in Baltimore, is it?”
Current Johnson & Johnson vaccines, my wife said, come from the Netherlands. Who knew?
Some people just can’t stop thinking about the virus. Other people don’t think about it at all.
The pandemic has had a much greater impact on my children than it has on me. They never leave the house.
They freely make fun of our reservations.
I know we’re not alone.
Many of our relatives haven’t gotten their shots, including my 93-year-old mother.
I have great sympathy for COVID victims who’ve had severe breathing problems and for those who’ve suffered lonely deaths.
Still, this odd period of time has a light side.
It’s even had its benefits.
For instance, I’ve grown to love the smell of hand sanitizer.
During the winter, we all learned that face masks keep us warm.
With so many people working at home, I’ve gotten to know my coworkers here in the building much better.
I’ve gotten to know our break room better. I no longer carry a cup of coffee into work each morning because I figured out how to use the Keurig machine.
There are other benefits. With fewer bosses around, I haven’t had to clean up my cubicle.
In addition, there’s very little traffic in the men’s room.
Still, it’s too quiet at work. I was so lonely one day I turned up the police scanner.
During the pandemic, I believe that more people have been going for walks, which is always good.
Many of us have learned that offices aren’t necessary. Even weathercaster Kent Boughton worked from home for a year.
The pandemic has brought small annoyances.
I sometimes had no clue who I was talking to.
With everyone wearing masks, I’ve been staring at eyebrows a lot.
People couldn’t tell when I was smiling.
My wife said I embarrassed her in public because I wore my mask backward. There was also the matter of coffee stains on my mask.
The lack of in-person contact has been difficult. One employee left a few weeks ago and we didn’t even have a goodbye party.
I got really tired of hearing about young people doing activities virtually, rather than in person. I’m sure doing a music video is fun for kids, but I’m not sure it involves much education.
In addition, people have gotten really sloppy during the pandemic. Everyone is very hairy. Some people live in their pajamas.
But from a personal standpoint, my troubles are over.
Now I’m vaccinated, which will stop some people from judging me, and it will allow us to travel.
Listening to the radio yesterday, I heard a lively new song called “Butter,” from a group called BTS.
My grandsons, who are 5 and younger, love upbeat music. So next month, I’ll be able to get down with Lucas, Connor and Sam.