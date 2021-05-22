Wife and I are finally vaccinated

My wife and I had a wonderful date on Thursday afternoon, when we got our vaccinations together at CVS.

We probably wouldn’t have gotten the shots, but our oldest son is holding our grandchildren hostage. If we didn’t get vaccinated, we couldn’t visit.

I know we’re not the only parents who’ve had to stay away from our children. COVID-19 has come between many families during the past year.

I now have a card saying I’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which I will wave in my children’s faces.

My wife has been paying a lot more attention to the vaccine issue than I have. Before we got the shot, she asked the woman behind the counter, “It isn’t the one made in Baltimore, is it?”

Current Johnson & Johnson vaccines, my wife said, come from the Netherlands. Who knew?

Some people just can’t stop thinking about the virus. Other people don’t think about it at all.

The pandemic has had a much greater impact on my children than it has on me. They never leave the house.

They freely make fun of our reservations.

I know we’re not alone.