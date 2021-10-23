Wife had a long week 'bullied' by a furry 12-pounder

“The only time I can relax is when he’s sleeping. And then I can’t move because he’s sitting on top of me.”

Kenna didn’t grow up with pets. So she never got used to them.

“He’s a nice little dog. The problem is not him. It’s me,” she said.

Our family actually had a dog for six years.

Kenna and Gilbert had an understanding.

“I fed him, and he left me alone,” she said. “That was our deal.”

Every once in a while, Gilbert would “stick his head under my hand and force me to pet him.”

Kenna would comply and then tell him to go away, which he did. Gilbert knew the rules.

Kenna knows more about raising children than she does dogs.

“When a baby whines for something, I can figure out what the problem is. When a dog whines, I have no clue.”

Like all dogs, Pip loves to explore his surroundings. So he was always getting into things.

“I should have baby-proofed the house. I didn’t know I’d need to,” she said.