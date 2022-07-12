Wild peacock ban fails at Grand Island City Council meeting

A proposed ban on wild peacocks brought before the Grand Island City Council Tuesday failed with a 3-3 vote.

An ordinance was proposed to amend Chapter 5 of the City Code.

The action was based on a recommendation from the Animal Advisory Board.

The board met June 22 and heard testimony that wild peacocks had become a nuisance in the northwest part of the city, along Airport Avenue, south of Capital Avenue.

The amendment read: “No person shall keep or maintain peafowl on his or her property within the city, except for commercial retail establishments who offer live fowl or chickens for retail sale, and governmental and/or nonprofit educational facilities.”

An amendment was needed as there was nothing to prohibit ownership of peafowl in city limits, explained Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof.

“About 18 months ago or more a citizen was complaining about peacocks around the Central Nebraska Humane Society and the noises they made, during that time trying to figure out if anyone actually ones those peacocks or if they’re running free,” she said. “To the best of our knowledge, they’re running free.”

Peacocks don’t meet the definition of wild animal, as the definition excludes birds.

Nonhof emphasized the amendment would not address what to do about the ones that are already here, only ones being kept or fostered by residents.

Rita Hemmer, who lives on El Dorado Street, spoke in favor of the ban Tuesday. There were no peafowl there when they moved in there 20 years ago, she said.

Sundance Feed & Seed, which had been on Highway 30, let the first birds loose. A neighbor, she said, kept those birds, and after he passed away the flock was let free and have since multiplied there.

“We did enjoy the novelty of it when there were just a few,” she said. “It made us feel unique and they are beautiful birds.”

Hemmer said they cry late at night and into the morning and detailed multiple instances of the birds invading their barn, including stealing food and making messes.

It has also created other issues.

“The more prey, the more predators, and our fox population on our side of town has exploded the last couple of years,” she said. “These foxes have killed our neighbors’ ducks and chickens and geese, and they’ve had to resort to shooting and killing them.”

Tonia Gleason, who lives on Geddes Street, said she’s been in the neighborhood the longest, and does not have a problem with the peacocks, saying, “it’s not a problem we’re going to take care of overnight.”

“This is one thing we’ve learned to live with. I do agree, we have been gathering the eggs from the peacocks. We have a person who wants them,” she explained. “We can’t get rid of these peacocks overnight. Getting rid of the eggs will help.”

She added, “All the neighbors enjoy seeing them. A lot of people enjoy them.”

Jim Wagoner, at West Louise Street, asked the council to not consider “another ordinance ruling my life.”

He noted that Central Nebraska Regional Airport is nearby, as is Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway, both of which are much louder than bird cries.

“This is not a huge problem for this council to consider,” he said. “We’re talking about a wild animal that keeps to itself, and at most 20 or 25 birds. I’d ask this council to consider more important things than something like this.”

Council Member Mitch Nickerson, voice support for the ordinance, played a recording of the peacocks crying at night.

“We have to start somewhere,” he said. “(The board) felt it was important we address this.”

Nickerson said it is a noise nuisance issue, like banning roosters within the city.

“Banning them from ownership in the city takes that scenario away,” he said. “We’re not going to allow anyone to be an owner and subject a neighbor to that noise.”

Council Member Chuck Haase said he’s against the ordinance because he doesn’t believe it will fix anything and he doesn’t like nit-picking individual animals.

“I don’t want to do one thing at a time,” he said. “I want to have a comprehensive plan.”

Council Member Michelle Fitzke abstained from the vote.