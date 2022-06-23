Wild peacock ban goes to city council in July

A ban on wild peacocks will appear before the Grand Island City Council in July.

The Animal Advisory Board approved recommending a ban at its Wednesday meeting. The city has had complaints about the exotic birds “wandering around, causing damage to property and, overall, being loud,” from residents along Airport Avenue, south of Capital Avenue, said Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof.

Terrell Hemmer, a resident of El Dorado Street, reported that he has sighted as many as 60 peacocks in the neighborhood, each sounding their very loud cries late at night and into the early morning.

Hemmer detailed multiple disturbances at his barn, where he said he trains racehorses. The birds produce sizeable leavings, like a dog, he said. They take food from his horses and even the cat’s food. They get into his garden. And if chased, they fly away.

The staff at Central Nebraska Humane Society, located in that area, have also heard the birds, said CNHS Co-Director Emily Beck.

Peacocks are currently not specifically excluded from city limits, said Nonhof.

“That doesn’t say you can’t have them, but as a bird they have to be in an enclosure,” she said. “We could site somebody for animals running-at-large, an enclosure violation. The problem is, we don’t have an owner.”

If someone is deliberately feeding or leaving food out for them, that person is considered the responsible party, but the city would have to identify this person.

“It’s the way we’ve gone with feral cats. People who leave food out for stray cats to eat, they are now the responsible party,” said Nonhof.

Central Nebraska Humane Society has no authority or ability to catch the peacocks, as they are technically an allowed bird, noted Nonhof.

“They’re not prohibited under city code,” she said. “They don’t meet the definition of wild animal, because our definition excludes birds. What it boils down to is them wandering around at-large, because they’ve never been excluded.”

The Animal Advisory Board also does not have the authority to order them removed or to pay for them to be removed. A request would have to be made to the City Council by a citizen or a council member.

“As of now, there is no avenue under code to get rid of them,” said Nonhof.

City Council Member Mitch Nickerson explained at Wednesday’s meeting that there is a history with the peacocks in that neighborhood.

“Somebody had peacocks a few years ago. They passed away. The next generation decided to let them run loose. Since then, they’ve just populated and populated,” he said.

Nickerson said they don’t need to be fed to thrive. The peacocks will sustain on snakes, mice and bugs.

“They’re going to feed no matter what,” he said.

City Council Member Paulick said he has also had problems with the birds, which are not native to Nebraska.

“My only problem with peacocks is the noise, really,” he said. “They’re big enough birds that if they get up on somebody’s car they can scratch and cause a lot of damage.”

GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf voiced support for a ban at Wednesday’s meeting. Animal Control Officer Morgan Mohr also called for ban, “just like a rooster.”

“It doesn’t matter where they’re at in the city, they’re just going to (annoy) people,” Mohr said.

The recommendation for an ordinance will be brought to Grand Island City Council in July, at which time residents can voice their opinions on the issue.

If a ban is approved by City Council, council will next have to hold a study session to address means of and funding for removal of the birds.

