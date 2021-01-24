Will the surge in land prices continue?

Farmers National said higher commodity prices and the historic influx of government payments in 2020 have helped the financial condition of many farmers and therefore their interest in productive land.

Demand for all types of land has also seen an increase. As a result of COVID-19, a growing number of individuals have become interested in land as an investment. An individual might be interested in a rural acreage so they can have a place outside an urban area or it might be cropland if they want a safe, long-term investment. Bottomline, buying interest for land in general is up.

“The overall supply of good cropland for sale is on the low side and is similar to the past few year,” Dickhut said. “Despite the slower ag land market, the dollar amount of land that Farmers National Co. is currently selling for its clients is near record levels at $300 million,”

He said the New Year will bring a renewed examination of the underlying factors propelling land prices. There will be no large influx of government cash for producers in 2021, but grain prices are significantly higher so that more of net farm income will come from the market. Interest rates continue to be historically low, which supports strong land prices.