Willford retiring from veterans home administrator position

KEARNEY — Alex Willford, administrator of the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney, plans to retire Oct. 18.

The Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs announced his retirement Wednesday.

“Alex has dedicated countless hours to the growth of all the veterans home and this agency as a whole,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert in a news release. “His career has been marked with excellence and his dedication to our state’s veterans is second to none. On behalf of the agency, we want to wish him the best on his next chapter.”

Willford has served as veterans home administrator at NDVA for more than 11 years, first at the Grand Island Veterans Home and then at the new veterans home when it opened in Kearney. He was instrumental in the planning, construction and transition to CNVH, one of the largest construction projects in Nebraska state government history.

He has earned numerous awards throughout his career, including the Nebraska Health Care Association Medical Director of the Year award in 2011 and the Excellence in Leadership award from Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2018.

“Over the past 11 years, I have had the honor of serving many of Nebraska’s veterans and their families and few things could be more rewarding than that experience,” said Willford in the news release. “It has been a privilege working with my amazing team, and I want to thank them for their dedication and compassion serving our nation’s heroes.”