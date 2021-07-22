Wilson’s eviction hearing rescheduled to Sept. 17

The eviction hearing for World War II veteran Jack Wilson, set for Friday, has been postponed to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Hall County Court.

Judge Arthur Wetzel granted a request to continue, or postpone, the hearing on July 15. The motion to continue was made by Wilson’s attorney, Erin Urbom.

Regency Retirement Residence is seeking to evict Wilson, alleging that the 95-year-old has not followed the rules.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas Ridgeway of Kearney, who now represents Regency Retirement, has made a motion asking Wetzel to reconsider his decision to postpone the hearing.

The judge will consider the request at 2 p.m. Friday.

Regency previously was represented by Susan Koenig of Grand Island, who since has left the case.

The retirement village, which offers independent living, is at 803 N. Alpha St.

Wilson has lived in Unit 109 of the facility for a dozen years. He moved into the two-bedroom apartment with his wife, Marilyn, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 90.