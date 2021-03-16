Wind damages St. Paul Bomgaars store

ST. PAUL — Heavy winds Sunday morning damaged the roof of the Bomgaars store in St. Paul.

The wind rolled a portion of the metal roof at about 9:15 a.m.

The store was open at the time. No one was injured.

But the store did close early because it was raining so hard and the building was leaking, said store manager Melissa Glinsmann.

Employees “covered everything in plastic and moved our clothing department,” Glinsmann said.

Repairs began Monday morning. Glinsmann hopes the repair work will be completed this week.

She didn’t know the damage’s financial cost.

Bomgaars was open Monday and planned to stay open “unless this rain decides to take off on us again,” Glinsmann said.

The National Weather Service recorded a gust of 59 mph Sunday at Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island.

At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a gust of 61 mph was recorded in Ord.

Also at 12:30, the National Weather Service in Hastings reported gusts of 53 mph in Hastings, 48 mph in Aurora and 47 in York.

All of those gusts came from the east.

