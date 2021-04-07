Wind makes flag-raising a battle

Because of a heavy wind Tuesday, the Donate Life flag had no trouble unfurling at CHI Health St. Francis.
The flag is raised every April in honor of those who saved lives through the gift of organ and tissue donation. The three St. Francis employees who hoisted the flag Tuesday had their hands full because of the gusty conditions.
“Well, I think I’ve got the curl out of my hair,” chaplain Tim Wegenast joked as he headed inside after the ceremony.
The flag-raising was part of a statewide and nationwide effort recognizing April as National Donate Life Month. The statewide campaign is organized by Live On Nebraska. That organization, formerly known as the Nebraska Organ Recovery System, encourages Nebraskans to register as organ, tissue and eye donors.
The ceremony was presided over by Wegenast and Toni Nielsen, a CHI Health nursing manager. After the flag was blessed and raised, a moment of silence was observed. Close to 40 hospital employees attended the gathering, held outside the hospital’s front entrance.
“Here at St. Francis we are proud to raise the donation flag, not only in April, but also during the period when a donor hero is giving the gift of life at our hospital,” Nielsen said.
In 2020 in Nebraska, 72 deceased organ donors, 22 living organ donors, 670 tissue donors and 264 birth tissue donors gave the gift of life, she said.
Hospitals have been flying the Donate Life flag since 2006.
“Since then it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, honoring those touched by donation and transplantation,” Nielsen said.
In addition to honoring donors and donor families, the month acknowledges the “medical professionals and staff among us who work every day to care for our families, friends and neighbors and who play an active role in honoring the decisions of donors and their families to offer life, hope and feeling to others” through donations, she said. “We recognize that we must work diligently to help those who are still in need.”
Normally, the flag raising is accompanied by a ceremony indoors, but that did not take place this year because of COVID-19.
But a garden has been set up in the lobby in honor of donors. A tree and plants are decorated with 82 artificial butterflies, recognizing those who’ve donated organs in the last 10 years and tissue during the last five years at St. Francis.
Currently, Nielsen said, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant — more than 300 of them in Nebraska.
A single tissue donor can help more than 75 people. To join the donor registry, visit liveonnebraska.org/register.