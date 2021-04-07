Wind makes flag-raising a battle

Hospitals have been flying the Donate Life flag since 2006.

“Since then it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope, honoring those touched by donation and transplantation,” Nielsen said.

In addition to honoring donors and donor families, the month acknowledges the “medical professionals and staff among us who work every day to care for our families, friends and neighbors and who play an active role in honoring the decisions of donors and their families to offer life, hope and feeling to others” through donations, she said. “We recognize that we must work diligently to help those who are still in need.”

Normally, the flag raising is accompanied by a ceremony indoors, but that did not take place this year because of COVID-19.

But a garden has been set up in the lobby in honor of donors. A tree and plants are decorated with 82 artificial butterflies, recognizing those who’ve donated organs in the last 10 years and tissue during the last five years at St. Francis.

Currently, Nielsen said, more than 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant — more than 300 of them in Nebraska.

A single tissue donor can help more than 75 people. To join the donor registry, visit liveonnebraska.org/register.

