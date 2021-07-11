 Skip to main content
Wind up, lights out: Gusty winds cause tree damage, power outages
Wind up, lights out: Gusty winds cause tree damage, power outages

If you didn’t hear the winds howling in Grand Island and the surrounding communities Friday night, you’re one of but a few.

Winds gusted to a peak 84 mph at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Despite the winds, reported damage in Grand Island proper was significantly less than surrounding areas, some of which saw structures severely damaged. Interstate 80 traffic was reported to have come to a halt Friday night near the Aurora exit as high winds rushed across the well-traveled road.

What may have caught the most attention were the widespread power outages in the area, covering parts of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

Power companies still were battling outages as of 6:30 Saturday evening. Some of those remaining spots were located in communities like Aurora and Kearney, according to NPPD’s outage map.

The gusty winds damaging trees were to blame for many of the outages. Damage-wise, Grand Island woke up Saturday morning little scathed. Jon Rosenlund, director of Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management said, “It was a lot of trees over electrical lines and some utility pole damage.” He said that he had not been able to survey all of the communities under his organization’s jurisdiction.

As branches small and not-so-small were downed there was still plenty of cleaning up on Saturday but by mid-afternoon much of Grand Island appeared to have been cleaned up.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

