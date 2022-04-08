Winds hit 63 mph at Grand Island airport

Heavy winds made driving difficult in central Nebraska Thursday morning, stirring up dust that greatly reduced visibility near Grand Island, Kearney and other areas.

A dust storm warning went into effect late in the morning, running until 12:15 p.m., for stretches of Interstate 80 and Highways 281, 30, 34 and 6, in areas near Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings and Minden. It was followed by a blowing dust advisory that lasted until 7 p.m.

As of early afternoon, the highest wind speed in the area was 68 mph just northeast of Cozad at 12:26 p.m. The Guide Rock area saw winds of 66 mph shortly after 11 a.m.

The Phillips area registered 65 mph winds at 8:55 a.m. “Yeah, it got going in a hurry this morning,” said meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch, who works at the National Weather Service in Hastings. That speed was measured five miles east-southeast of Phillips.

Winds hit 63 mph at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island at 10:19 a.m., Pfannkuch said.

What caused the heavy wind?

“Basically we’re set up between low pressure sitting over the Great Lakes region and high pressure building in from the west,” Pfannkuch said.

If the low is “kind of a slow-moving system, we can get caught up in what’s called a tightened surface pressure gradient and that can really crank up the winds,” she said.

