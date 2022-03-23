 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winds peaked at 62 mph Tuesday in Grand Island

A March wind roared through central Nebraska on Tuesday with the Central Nebraska Regional Airport registering a 62 mph gust.

That peak was measured at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, said meteorologist Alan Hickford of the National Weather Service in Hastings.

Gusts from the north of more than 50 mph were registered at several places in the area, Hickford said. A high wind warning ran from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

A Grand Island city employee  uses a front end loader to lift up a collapsed garage Tuesday at 507 W. John St. The garage hit some power cables next to it in the alley as it collapsed.

A strong low pressure system moving through the area brought the heavy winds and precipitation that arrived Monday night and early Tuesday, Hickford said.

Grand Island residents awoke to find snow on their windshields Tuesday morning.

Hickford said precipitation at the Grand Island airport totaled .38 of an inch. In Hastings, the precipitation total was .78 of an inch.

