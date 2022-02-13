'Wings Over the Platte' exhibit captures the wonder of sandhill cranes

“They dance. That’s one of the most important messages I wanted to get across,” she said. “That’s how they communicate and that’s how they find their mates and form their bonds, and they teach their little ones to dance.”

It is Martindale’s fifth year participating in the competitive exhibition.

“It’s a great place to show among other artists who are so talented and have so much to share, too,” she said.

Museum Director Chris Hochstetler called the 2022 exhibition their strongest in years.

“It’s certainly the strongest since I’ve been here, and this is my third,” he said.

Hochstetler attributes this to the quality of the artistry on display this year.

“It’s the depth of it, the emotion. When you walk through, you really get a feeling that the pieces you’re seeing are really good art,” he said. “I think it’s a show anybody would want to see.”

The exhibition is “a celebration of who we are,” Hochstetler said.