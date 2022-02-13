'Wings Over the Platte' exhibit captures the wonder of sandhill cranes

Stuhr Museum’s “Wings Over the Platte” 2022 exhibition, which opened Friday evening with an artists’ reception, continues through April 3.
The 118 works using various media celebrate sandhill cranes and their yearly migration to central Nebraska.
The exhibition’s featured artist, Jude Martindale of Lincoln, has 38 works on display, which she completed over a five-year period.
One work by Martindale shows a crane in life-size proportions, with a six-foot wing span on a six-foot-wide canvas.
Martindale said painting cranes is a source of joy.
“The end result is to spread the joy and the love of these wonderful birds, to educate people so they can see how beautiful they are,” she said. “Nebraska is the only state that does not hunt cranes, and I think that’s so amazing.”
Some of Martindale’s works have reflective aluminum, and bronze and gold paints.
“When you look at them out there and they’re flying high in the sky, you can see those colors,” she said.
Another work depicts a crane in a technicolor collage with glitter and reflective elements that inspires a sense of their movement.
“They dance. That’s one of the most important messages I wanted to get across,” she said. “That’s how they communicate and that’s how they find their mates and form their bonds, and they teach their little ones to dance.”
It is Martindale’s fifth year participating in the competitive exhibition.
“It’s a great place to show among other artists who are so talented and have so much to share, too,” she said.
Museum Director Chris Hochstetler called the 2022 exhibition their strongest in years.
“It’s certainly the strongest since I’ve been here, and this is my third,” he said.
Hochstetler attributes this to the quality of the artistry on display this year.
“It’s the depth of it, the emotion. When you walk through, you really get a feeling that the pieces you’re seeing are really good art,” he said. “I think it’s a show anybody would want to see.”
The exhibition is “a celebration of who we are,” Hochstetler said.
“The cranes have been flying through here on this same migratory path, give or take a few miles, for over 10,000 years. That’s pretty incredible,” he said.
It inspires a sense of history, as well.
“I wonder what the first settlers thought of the cranes when they encountered them, or way before that, the first people who lived here, what their relationship was to the cranes,” he said. “This show is just an extension of that history, as seen through artists’ eyes.”
Hochstetler, an artist himself, has a work on display, as well, a watercolor titled, “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”
Jeremy Daniels, a Hastings-based artist, showed his bronze sculpture depicting a horned owl, titled “On Full Alert.”
“If you’ve ever seen one, they’re kind of mystic, the way they turn their head and look at you. You wonder what they’re thinking,” he said.
Daniels has been involved in the exhibition before, starting as a judge about 20 years ago.
As an artist, he enjoys depicting Nebraska landscapes with haystacks, which he calls a lost art.
For the 2022 show, he also has an acrylic on canvas, titled “Settling In.”
Grand Island artist Ken Bassett had two oil paintings on display: “Evening Mood” and “Cosmic Reflection.”
With Daniels, Bassett is one of the founders of Hastings’ “Gallery on Lincoln Avenue.”
Bassett has been participating in the annual Stuhr exhibition for nearly 25 years, he said.
“Living in a town with a beautiful museum like this, I just hate to not participate,” he said. “And I enjoy doing what I do and having people see it.”
Bassett enjoys depicting the cranes in his art as rural Nebraska has a special place in his heart.
“I haven’t seen the cranes in the last few years,” he said. “I always think, I live right by them and I don’t do that. But I like the cranes and the area we’re in. The cranes happen to be a bonus that a lot of places don’t have.”
For more information about Stuhr Museum events, visit stuhrmuseum.org.