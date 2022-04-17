Wingstop opens Tuesday in Grand Island: Texas-based chain has more than 1,500 locations

Don’t show up at Wingstop expecting to just pick up your order and dash.

“We cook everything fresh to order. That’s what separates us from most wing places,” says Taylor Gillette, who is director of operations for five Nebraska Wingstops.

“We don’t precook anything, and we’re not fast food,” Gillette said.

At Wingstop, bone-in wings are served in 18 minutes. It takes about 10 minutes to get an order of boneless wings.

But Wingstop says the wait is worth it.

“Our mission statement is to serve the world flavor,” Gillette says.

Wingstop will open Tuesday at 2132 N. Webb Road, right next to Subway in the Starwood Centre. Whitey’s is a few doors down.

The outlet is narrow, like the type you see squeezed into downtown locations in major cities. Wingstop is only 18 1/2 feet wide.

The franchise is owned by Carl Bryant of Lincoln and his wingman, Robert Hart of Florida. The two men own four other Wingstops in Nebraska — three in Lincoln and one in Omaha.

The company encourages people to place their orders in advance — either on the phone, online or on the app. At the Omaha and Lincoln locations, 80% of orders are made online or over the phone. The website is at www.wingstop.com.

Wingstop has a limited focus. The menu consists almost entirely of chicken and fries.

Most customers order their chicken bone-in.

The chicken is available with 11 sauces. A chart on the wall lists the flavors from hottest (atomic) to most mild (Hawaiian).

The most popular include original hot (which is the fourth-hottest) and hickory smoked barbecue (one of the mild ones).

Other flavors include mango habanero, Cajun and spicy Korean Q.

Gillette’s favorite is the Louisiana rub. When he suggests that to people, it becomes their favorite, too.

Another popular choice is lemon pepper.

If customers want their food spicy, Gillette will suggest Cajun. If they like their food milder, he encourages them to try garlic parmesan.

Wingstop takes lot of pride in its ranch/bleu cheese dip, which is homemade.

“People go crazy over it,” Gillette said.

Another product Gillette recommends is Cajun fried corn.

“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “Once people try it, they’re hooked.”

The Wingstop chain, based in Texas, has more than 1,500 locations. The company began in 1994 and started franchising in 1997, “and by 2002 we had served the world one billion wings,” says the company’s website.

Wingstop has a young following, Gillette said. That’s partly because rapper Rick Ross owns several locations in Florida, Gillette said.

If you want dessert with your meal, you can have a triple chunk brownie.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, you can have boneless wings for 70 cents each. The minimum order is 10.

