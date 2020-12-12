Winter storm blankets Grand Island area, bringing some drought relief

A winter storm brought as much as 3 inches of snow to Grand Island and central Nebraska beginning Friday morning.

The snow and accompanying moisture brought some drought relief to the area, where the dryness was intensifying over the past several weeks because of the lack of precipitation.

A winter advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Hastings through 6 a.m. Saturday, as snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches were possible, with locally higher amounts possible.

In Grand Island, snow began falling at about 8 a.m. By noon, .14 of an inch of precipitation or about 3 inches of snow had been recorded as the snow began to taper off, but was expected to continue into the night.

Temperatures hovered around freezing throughout the day, with north winds at 15 to 22 mph recorded by the weather service at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport at Grand Island.

Before the snowfall, stronger wind gusts, in the mid-20s, were recorded at the airport.