Winter storm blankets Grand Island area, bringing some drought relief

A winter storm brought as much as 3 inches of snow to Grand Island and central Nebraska beginning Friday morning.
The snow and accompanying moisture brought some drought relief to the area, where the dryness was intensifying over the past several weeks because of the lack of precipitation.
A winter advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Hastings through 6 a.m. Saturday, as snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches were possible, with locally higher amounts possible.
In Grand Island, snow began falling at about 8 a.m. By noon, .14 of an inch of precipitation or about 3 inches of snow had been recorded as the snow began to taper off, but was expected to continue into the night.
Temperatures hovered around freezing throughout the day, with north winds at 15 to 22 mph recorded by the weather service at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport at Grand Island.
Before the snowfall, stronger wind gusts, in the mid-20s, were recorded at the airport.
The combination of snow and windy conditions created slippery road conditions for drivers. Grand Island police reported a number of accidents. Law enforcement throughout the area reported there were many crashes and cars sliding off the roads throughout the area. The Nebraska State Patrol reported snow impacting travel throughout the south central part of the state Friday morning.
Friday night’s low was expected to be about 25.
Lower temperatures will hang around Saturday, with a high of 33 and a low of about 16.
The weather will begin to warm Sunday with a high in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens and low 20s.
A 20% chance of snow returns Tuesday, with a high of 31 and a low of about 14.
Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Before Friday’s snow, it had been more than two weeks since the last precipitation in central Nebraska. In Grand Island, the last measurable precipitation was on Nov. 24 when .22 of an inch was recorded.
Temperatures have also been above normal. Before Friday’s storm, Grand Island had been having temperatures 12 degrees above the 30-year average.
This wasn’t the first snow of the season as .15 of an inch of snow was recorded during October and November.
