Winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska. Less was expected in the Grand Island area.

Snow amounts will taper off as the storm moves east, with North Platte expected to get up to 6 inches of snow and Kearney and Grand Island only an inch or two, according to the National Weather Service. Some snow was possible by this morning.

More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that began Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 12-16 inches of snow for some parts of the Panhandle, with even more possible in the Chadron area, where 18-24 inches could fall. Winds gusting up to 60 mph will make travel nearly impossible and could drop wind chills as low as minus-20, the weather service said.

The high in the Grand Island is around 33 today, with a low around 20 and wind expected throughout the day and into the evening.

"Light snow showers will remain possible across portions of the outlook area through Thursday morning, but once again any accumulating snow will likely be rather light and less than 1 inch with the greater probability for light snow being along and north of Highway 92," the weather service said in its hazardous weather outlook. "Strong northwest winds gusting to around 40 mph are likely for portions of the area through Thursday."

It'll get colder from there, with highs in the 20s through Saturday. After a warmup to around 33 Sunday, the high on Monday is around 19, according to the weather service.

The entire eastern half of the state is expected to get anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain, with the possibility of thunder rumbling in some locations.

The weather service says there's an 80% chance that Lincoln will see at least a half inch of rain and a 20% chance it will get an inch or more.

The city has not seen an inch of rain for an entire month since July.

Rain could change over to snow in eastern Nebraska on Wednesday, but little to no accumulation is forecast.