Winter surges as spring cowers back

Monday’s snow flurries and temperatures hovering at the freezing mark seemed more like the onset of winter than one month into spring.

A strong cold front, according to the National Weather Service, moved through central Nebraska — bringing snow and cold temperatures instead of seasonal temperatures. Morning lows were in the mid-20s instead of the upper 30s or low 40s.

And with a north wind at about 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph, it felt like Grand Island residents shouldn’t have packed away their winter clothes so soon.

The forecast for today, though, looks better with a high near 47. A northwest wind will be at 10 to 15 mph. But for all those earlier gardeners who thought the beginning of April was a sign to plant, and for all the budding flora that thought it was spring at last, tonight there will be a widespread frost between 2 and 3 a.m., according to the NWS in Hastings, with a low of about 26 and a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

April started out on a summery note as the temperature reached a high of 90 degrees on April 4. But the weather then turned more seasonal until Monday when winter decided to make a comeback.