Winter surges as spring cowers back

Monday’s snow flurries and temperatures hovering at the freezing mark seemed more like the onset of winter than one month into spring.
A strong cold front, according to the National Weather Service, moved through central Nebraska — bringing snow and cold temperatures instead of seasonal temperatures. Morning lows were in the mid-20s instead of the upper 30s or low 40s.
And with a north wind at about 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph, it felt like Grand Island residents shouldn’t have packed away their winter clothes so soon.
The forecast for today, though, looks better with a high near 47. A northwest wind will be at 10 to 15 mph. But for all those earlier gardeners who thought the beginning of April was a sign to plant, and for all the budding flora that thought it was spring at last, tonight there will be a widespread frost between 2 and 3 a.m., according to the NWS in Hastings, with a low of about 26 and a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.
April started out on a summery note as the temperature reached a high of 90 degrees on April 4. But the weather then turned more seasonal until Monday when winter decided to make a comeback.
Moisture-wise, there were two good days this month when most of the .88 of an inch of precipitation Grand Island has received this month fell, before the snow flurries arrived on Monday.
Snow in April isn’t that strange as, during the last 21 years, Grand Island has averaged 1.4 inches of snow during the month, with 7.3 inches in 2003 being the most April has seen since the turn of the century. Grand Island has received nearly 40 inches of snow since last fall — 10 inches more than the 30-year average, the weather service reports.
On Wednesday, in Grand Island, the high will be near 50, but another widespread frost is expected after 3 a.m. that night. The low will be about 29.
On Thursday, there is a slight chance of snow before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Widespread frost is expected before 7 a.m. The high will be near 54, with a low of about 38. There is a 20% chance of precipitation.
Friday begins another warming spell, with temperatures in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday’s high could reach 71.
Prior to Monday’s wintry precipitation and low temperatures, there were 4.6 days suitable for farmers’ fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, as area producers were out applying fertilizer and doing other field work in preparation for spring planting season.
As of Monday, topsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 15% short, 77% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 5% very short, 28% short, 65% adequate and 2% surplus.
There was planting being done in the state, according to the USDA. Corn planted was 2%, equal to this time last year, and near the five-year average of 4%.
Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 40% fair, 40% good and 3% excellent.
Oats planted was 70%, ahead of the 51% last year and the 52% average. Emerged was 26%, ahead of the 14% last year and the 16% average.