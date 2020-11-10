Winter weather cancellations for Tuesday, November 10

A combination of snow and ice caused many schools and businesses to close or have late start Tuesday. Here's a list of the closings and delays so far:
SCHOOLS
Arcadia Public Schools- CLOSED
Boone Central School District- CLOSED
Central Valley Public Schools- CLOSED
Cross County Community Schools- CLOSED
Giltner Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START
God Made Me Preschool in Hastings- CLOSED
Hastings College- CLOSED
Heartland Community Schools- CLOSED, no evening activities
High Plains Community Schools- CLOSED
Kenesaw Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START
Loup City Public Schools- CLOSED
Minden Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START
Nebraska Christian Schools- CLOSED
Ord Public Schools- CLOSED
Osceola Public Schools- CLOSED
Palmer Public Schools- CLOSED
Riverside Public Schools- CLOSED
Shelton Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START
Spalding Academy- CLOSED
Twin Rivers Public Schools- CLOSED
Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START
BUSINESSES
Custer County Courthouse- No one will be available in the Register of Deeds Office due to the weather.
Sherman County Senior Center- CLOSED, no meals today
