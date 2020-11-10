 Skip to main content
Winter weather cancellations for Tuesday, November 10
Winter weather cancellations for Tuesday, November 10

IcePhoto

FILE PHOTO FROM JANUARY 2020: Ice begins to form on branches along West John Street on  Friday afternoon as freezing drizzle falls around the Grand Island area at about 5 p.m. Friday saw a high in the mid- to low 30s, with snow turning to a wintry mix of conditions with periods of rain and snow showers into the evening. Gusty winds and a high around 30 degrees is the forecast for Saturday. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

A combination of snow and ice caused many schools and businesses to close or have late start Tuesday. Here's a list of the closings and delays so far:

SCHOOLS

Arcadia Public Schools- CLOSED

Boone Central School District- CLOSED

Central Valley Public Schools- CLOSED

Cross County Community Schools- CLOSED

Giltner Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START

God Made Me Preschool in Hastings- CLOSED

Hastings College- CLOSED

Heartland Community Schools- CLOSED, no evening activities

High Plains Community Schools- CLOSED

Kenesaw Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START

Loup City Public Schools- CLOSED

Minden Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START

Nebraska Christian Schools- CLOSED

Ord Public Schools- CLOSED

Osceola Public Schools- CLOSED

Palmer Public Schools- CLOSED

Riverside Public Schools- CLOSED

Shelton Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START

Spalding Academy- CLOSED

Twin Rivers Public Schools- CLOSED

Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools- 10 a.m. LATE START

BUSINESSES

Custer County Courthouse- No one will be available in the Register of Deeds Office due to the weather.

Sherman County Senior Center- CLOSED, no meals today

To add an item to the list, please email newsdesk@theindependent.com

