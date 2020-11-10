Winter weather cancellations for Tuesday, November 10

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.