WINTER WEATHER: Snow, freezing drizzle possible tonight, Thursday

Freezing drizzle and snow is expected tonight into early Thursday, which could be treacherous for morning and evening commutes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will start at midnight tonight and extend until 6 p.m. Thursday. The weather service said to expect mixed precipitation, with up to one inch of snow and one tenth of an inch of ice possible.

The advisory affects the majority of Nebraska, including Hall, Buffalo, Hamilton, Merrick, Howard, Sherman, Adams, Clay and Kearney counties.

There's a 30% chance of precipitation after midnight, with the low getting down to around 24, the weather service said. The chance of snow and drizzle kicks up to 80% Thursday morning and afternoon. The high is around 34.

The weather service said the precipitation will begin as freezing drizzle before turning into a wintry mix, including freezing rain in the early morning hours on Thursday. It'll change to snow during daytime hours "on the back side of the storm system," the service said.

The weather service said to "plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact area roadways for much, if not all of the day Thursday."

Call 511 for the latest road conditions.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency offers a variety of tips for winter weather:

Assemble a disaster supplies kit for your home

Flashlight and extra batteries

Portable, battery-operated NOAA Weather Radio and AM/FM radio; and extra batteries

First aid kit

One-week supply of food (include items that do not require refrigeration or cooking in case of power loss)

Nonelectric can opener

Bottled water

One-week supply of essential prescription medications

Extra blankets and sleeping bags

Fire extinguisher (A-B-C type)

Develop an emergency communications plan. In case family members are separated from one another during a winter storm (a real possibility during the day when adults are at work and children are at school), have a plan for getting back together.

Ask an out-of-state relative or friend to serve as the “family contact.” After a disaster, it’s often easier to call long distance. Make sure all family members know the name, address and phone number of the contact person.

Make sure all family members know how to respond after a severe winter storm. Teach children how and when to call 911, police or fire department and which radio station to tune to for emergency information.

If you must be outdoors

Dress warmly. Wear loose-fitting, layered, light-weight clothing. Layers can be removed to prevent perspiration and chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens are warmer than gloves and are recommended.

Stretch before you go out. If you go out to shovel snow, do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body. Also take frequent breaks. Those with heart problems or if lead a sedentary lifestyle, be careful of over exertion and heart attack. Be aware of the symptoms of dehydration.

Cover your mouth. Protect your lungs from extremely cold air by covering your mouth.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses all of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly.

Remember to help your neighbors who may require special assistance-infants, elderly and people with disabilities.

NEMA urges everyone to purchase a NOAA weather radio. Program the device to your county and get the latest information from the National Weather Service.

Winter readiness for your home

A major winter storm can be lethal. Preparing your home for cold weather conditions and responding to them effectively can reduce the dangers caused by winter storms.

Service snow removal equipment and have rock salt on hand to melt ice on walkways and kitty litter to generate temporary traction.

Make sure you have sufficient heating fuel; regular fuel sources may be cut off.

Winter readiness for automobiles

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service recommend you stay abreast of local weather reports. When the forecasters are predicting threatening weather, the best bet is to seek shelter and wait out the storm.

The Nebraska Department of Roads provides up to the minute road conditions at 511nebraska.org. Knowing the road conditions can mean the difference between arriving on-time or not arriving at all.

Those who travel even during the worst of times are advised to carry a winter storm supply kit in their vehicle. Assemble a separate disaster supplies kit for the trunk of each car used by members of your family that includes:

Blankets or sleeping bag

Extra sets of dry clothing

A windshield scraper

A shovel

A container of sand

Tire chains

Battery booster (“jumper”) cables

A tow chain or rope

First aid kit

Flashlight or emergency light with extra batteries

Transistor radio with extra batteries

A brightly colored cloth

Candles

High calorie and nonperishable food

Another item that might make the difference is a cellphone. If you are stranded in your car during a blizzard, make a call and wait for help to arrive. Do not try to walk to safety.

Speaking of which, make sure your phone is charged

Avoid traveling by car in a winter storm, but if you must travel

Have emergency supplies in the trunk.

Keep your car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel lines from freezing.

Travel during daylight and let someone know your destination and route. Try to travel with other vehicles.