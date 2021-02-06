Winter with a vengeance: Snow, icy cold

Saturday’s low will be about 4 degrees, with wind chill values of minus 9 to 1 degree as winds will be from the north/northeast at 5-10 mph, becoming east/southeast after midnight. There is a 60% chance of snow.

Sunday’s high will again be about 10 degrees, with east to southeast winds at 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. One to 2 inches of snow is possible.

There is a 30% chance of snow Sunday night, with a low of minus 3 degrees. Snowfall will be mainly after 1 a.m.

Monday will see a 30% chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. The high is expected to be about 5 degrees and the low minus 9.

While no snow is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, bitter cold weather will persist, with Tuesday’s high 8 degrees and a low of minus 7 degrees, followed by Wednesday’s high of 9 degrees and a low of minus 5.

Thursday’s high will be about 5 degrees.

Grand Island’s snowfall total for the season, as of Friday morning, is 27.5 inches. The normal 30-year average value is 16.8 inches. Last year, at this time, Grand Island had nearly 21 inches of snow.