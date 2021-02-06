Winter with a vengeance: Snow, icy cold

Three rounds of snow and some icy cold weather await Grand Island and central Nebraska residents this weekend and into the next week, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The first and worst round of snow was to greet Grand Island and area residents Saturday morning as the area is under a winter storm warning through noon.
Snow started falling late Friday night and will continue through the morning.
What will make snow worse is the accompanying winds. Gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Peaks winds will be around sunrise and through the morning, with winds decreasing by afternoon, the weather service reported.
The snowfall could bring Grand Island 3 to 7 inches, depending on how the weather system sits as it makes its way east.
Snowfall could be at its maximum between 5 and 10 a.m.
The morning snow and the strong winds will make driving conditions hazardous, the weather service said, making roads slick and visibility low.
The area will be under either a winter weather advisory or a winter storm warning through noon, the weather service said, depending on the path of the winter weather system.
The snow is expected to take a little break but return by mid- to late evening.
The weather service described the Saturday evening snow as lighter, steady, and cold and fluffy snow, but not as heavy as the Saturday morning snow event. Winds will be moderate, in the 20 mph range.
The heavier snow amounts will be north of Interstate 80, the weather service said, with lesser amounts to the south.
Grand Island could get as much as 3 additional inches from the second round of snow.
On late Sunday night and into Monday, a third round of snow is expected, the weather service said.
Snow amounts could be less than the previous two snows, with Grand Island possibly getting around 1 inch of new snow.
Monday morning commutes could be tricky.
But while the snow may be light Sunday night, it will come with frigid weather and biting wind chills as low as minus 17 degrees.
While there is no snow in Tuesday’s forecast, the bitter cold begins to settle in for a stay, with wind chills as low as minus 24 degrees.
The low early Saturday morning will be about 10 degrees, with east to northeast winds at 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after midnight and gusts as high as 20 mph.
The temperature will stay pretty stable with the high also expected to be about 10 degrees, with north winds at 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Wind chills could range from minus 7 degrees to 3 degrees.
Saturday’s low will be about 4 degrees, with wind chill values of minus 9 to 1 degree as winds will be from the north/northeast at 5-10 mph, becoming east/southeast after midnight. There is a 60% chance of snow.
Sunday’s high will again be about 10 degrees, with east to southeast winds at 10-15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. One to 2 inches of snow is possible.
There is a 30% chance of snow Sunday night, with a low of minus 3 degrees. Snowfall will be mainly after 1 a.m.
Monday will see a 30% chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. The high is expected to be about 5 degrees and the low minus 9.
While no snow is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, bitter cold weather will persist, with Tuesday’s high 8 degrees and a low of minus 7 degrees, followed by Wednesday’s high of 9 degrees and a low of minus 5.
Thursday’s high will be about 5 degrees.
Grand Island’s snowfall total for the season, as of Friday morning, is 27.5 inches. The normal 30-year average value is 16.8 inches. Last year, at this time, Grand Island had nearly 21 inches of snow.
Since the winter of 1999-2000, Grand Island has averaged 26.7 inches of annual snowfall. The snowiest year during the time frame was the winter of 2009-2010, when 44.5 inches of snow fell. More than half of that snow fell in December 2009 at 26.5 inches.