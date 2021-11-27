‘Winter Wonderland of Trees’ on display at Aurora's Plainsman Museum

Thanksgiving 2021 has come and gone, leaving many with thoughts of Christmas, including the Plainsman Museum in Aurora, which is having its annual community Christmas tree display.
“Ever since the museum celebrated its 45th anniversary this past July, for this building, they’ve had a walk of trees called the ‘Winter Wonderland of Trees,’” explained Plainsman Museum Executive Director Tina Larson. “This isn’t a competition. This is basically organizations and individuals, clubs, coming and putting up a tree to show a seasonal support for the museum and to give people a good experience.”
Each year about 25 Christmas trees of various themes pop up all throughout the museum’s main building. This year’s offerings include decorated trees from youth groups, churches, clubs and other organizations.
Hampton Legion Auxiliary 141 has a patriotic tree set up amongst the museum’s military exhibits. The tree’s theme is “Quilts of Valor,” and even features a quilt for a tree skirt.
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kronberg, near Marquette, used handmade traditional Danish Julehjerte (“Christmas Hearts”) and intricate, spiky stylized orbs for the church’s Danish-themed tree in bright red and white.
A particularly unique tree is on display at the museum is the late Stella Schaffert’s large hand-quilted creation, “Twelve Days of Christmas.” The quilt features a Christmas tree with hand-appliqued designs giving depictions of the traditional Christmas carol.
It was donated to Plainsman Museum by Schaffert’s husband Richard Schaffert and their family.
Larson said special exhibits like The Winter Wonderland of Trees embody the museum’s mission: to support and stay involved in the community.
“Every time we do something like the trees, it puts me in touch with a different group of individuals from around the county. The trees would be another whole group of clubs, 4-H clubs, some sororities, a few businesses. I would say every time we do something you’re probably talking to and bringing in a different group of people.”
Larson said the museum tries to patronize businesses throughout Hamilton County. To tie in the partnership, a special treat is available with museum admission, Larson said.
“You’ll be able to take something off the coupon tree. About 13 merchants in the area of Aurora, we’re going to have coupons for 25%, 20% or 10% off a regular priced item. So if you purchase admission to the museum, on your way out, you get to pick a coupon and just open it up and see what it is just to try to create a thread between ourselves to the merchants in town.”
Between the coupon tree and the dozens of trees showing off local organizations’ creativity, Larson hesitates to name a favorite.
“Oh, no. No, I don’t really. I find them all very fun and unique,” she said.
Participating in Winter Wonderland of Trees does not cost organizations anything, Larson said. “Christmas trees make things magical and different. You’re touching a different group of people every time that you try to do something different.”
Community support – monetary or otherwise – is appreciated by the museum throughout the seasons, Larson said.
“People like to measure support by money, which is great. We all need to be supported monetarily. But I’m going to say that the biggest thing anybody can do for us is to speak well of us. We try to do all business in town, whether we’re buying paint, or whatever it might be, we try to keep the business in town and support them. So it is kind of hand-in-hand.
"And we are the County Museum, so we do like to do business with all of the county. We’re telling their whole story. To get people to speak well of us – you can’t put a price on that. Endorsement from people is worth to me more than the money.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.