Winterizing alfalfa stands this fall

This year has been rough on crops as they have received storm damage, heat stress and drought stress.

As it was been very dry for much of August, some questions might be lingering about taking the last cutting of alfalfa for this growing season. As alfalfa is a perennial crop, it needs enough winterization time to store carbohydrates and prepare itself for the winter months to be successful next spring.

Alfalfa needs approximately six weeks of uninterrupted growth to properly winterize in the fall. The winterization process usually begins about three weeks prior to the average first frost date. In this part of the state, the first frost date could occur anywhere between Sept. 21 and Oct. 10, depending on where the field is located and the current environmental conditions in the area. This means that it would be best to harvest the last cutting of the season either before or after the winterization process.

Seeing as how it is early September, the window to cut alfalfa before winterization begins is quickly closing (if it hasn’t already).

Another commonly asked question is, “can I cut the alfalfa during the winterization process?” The answer is highly dependent on how many times the crop has been cut, how much environmental stress has occurred, and how much pest pressure the crop has experienced this year.