Winterizing spray equipment now will pay off next spring

Winterizing spray equipment can be tedious work but taking a little time this fall can save a lot of headaches next spring.

The first thing you want to do is to consult the pesticide label of products used this past growing season and determine the proper PPE to wear. Once you are properly equipped, drain the tank and fill it up to about 15-20% total tank volume with clean water.

Circulate this water through the entire system and dispose of any rinsate collected according to pesticide label instructions. Triple rinsing the system ensures the removal of residual chemicals, but adding a cleaning agent can also be helpful when cleaning out the sprayer.

When filling up the tank the second time, it’s a good practice to add a cleaning agent if it’s recommended. You will want to consult the label of any pesticides used in the tank to ensure the cleaning agent is compatible and appropriate for the tank. Depending on the quality of the sprayer, certain pesticides may hold on longer in the system by getting caught in any pitting in the tank or hoses. A cleaning agent can help strip these residual chemicals out of the system and avoid carryover issues next spring.