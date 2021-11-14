Winterizing spray equipment now will pay off next spring

Winterizing spray equipment can be tedious work but taking a little time this fall can save a lot of headaches next spring.
The first thing you want to do is to consult the pesticide label of products used this past growing season and determine the proper PPE to wear. Once you are properly equipped, drain the tank and fill it up to about 15-20% total tank volume with clean water.
Circulate this water through the entire system and dispose of any rinsate collected according to pesticide label instructions. Triple rinsing the system ensures the removal of residual chemicals, but adding a cleaning agent can also be helpful when cleaning out the sprayer.
When filling up the tank the second time, it’s a good practice to add a cleaning agent if it’s recommended. You will want to consult the label of any pesticides used in the tank to ensure the cleaning agent is compatible and appropriate for the tank. Depending on the quality of the sprayer, certain pesticides may hold on longer in the system by getting caught in any pitting in the tank or hoses. A cleaning agent can help strip these residual chemicals out of the system and avoid carryover issues next spring.
After the cleaning agent sits in the system for an appropriate amount of time (see label for directions), rinse the system for a third time with clean water. You will also want to remove any additional sprayer parts (nozzles, screens, filters, sprayer tips, end caps, etc.) to allow for proper drainage. These parts need to be thoroughly cleaned before putting them back on the sprayer.
It’s also important to clean the exterior of the tank, sprayer, or tractor used to pull the sprayer if applicable. Make sure everything on the system is drained and completely dry before doing your final inspection.
Wearing the appropriate PPE is still a good practice just in case something was missed when cleaning. Look for cracks, leaks, corrosion or hidden damage and replace anything that needs to be fixed.
Follow manufacture recommendations and add antifreeze or oil if necessary, check the tires and battery, and store in a dry, well maintained building that is protected from winter elements.
More information on cleaning and winterizing your sprayer can be found online at : https://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/html/g1770/build/g1770.htm.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.