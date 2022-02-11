Wiring to blame for Thursday house fire in Grand Island

An electrical problem triggered a fire Thursday morning in the basement of a home at 119 E. 11th St.

A driver noticed smoke emanating from the house shortly before 11 a.m. and called 911.

Firefighters arrived to find “some pretty heavy smoke coming out of the back or the rear of the structure,” said Grand Island Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Kuehl.

After checking to make sure no one was home, they found the fire in a concealed space in the basement.

Fighting basement fires is difficult because it’s hard to ventilate the area, it’s hard to gain access and basements are often “full of stuff,” Kuehl said.

In this case, some remodeling had been done and walls put up, which created more concealed spaces, he said.

The majority of the fire was put out in about 15 minutes. It took another 15 to 20 minutes to fully extinguish the fire, he said.

No one was home at the time, and no one was injured.

Two dogs were home at the time and ran outside. They were cared for by the Central Nebraska Humane Society.