Wishing you a happy start to 2022

Crop production clinics

Nebraska Extension will host its annual crop production clinics across the state in January.

These clinics highlight several topics including soil fertility, soil water and irrigation, crop pest management (insects, diseases, and weeds), cropping systems practices, agribusiness management, marketing strategies, and on-farm research.

Certified Crop Advisor credits are available for crop production, nutrient management, integrated pest management, water management and precision agriculture.

Pesticide applicator license recertifications will also be available for commercial/non-commercial applicators for the following categories: General standards, ag plant, and demonstration/research. Private pesticide applicators are also encouraged to attend to receive certification training.