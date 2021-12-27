Wishing you a happy start to 2022

This past year has brought many challenges and changes in our communities and country.
The end of the year is always a time for personal reflection and growth as you venture into the new year. I hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and blessed holiday season and a great start to 2022!
Crop production clinics
Nebraska Extension will host its annual crop production clinics across the state in January.
These clinics highlight several topics including soil fertility, soil water and irrigation, crop pest management (insects, diseases, and weeds), cropping systems practices, agribusiness management, marketing strategies, and on-farm research.
Certified Crop Advisor credits are available for crop production, nutrient management, integrated pest management, water management and precision agriculture.
Pesticide applicator license recertifications will also be available for commercial/non-commercial applicators for the following categories: General standards, ag plant, and demonstration/research. Private pesticide applicators are also encouraged to attend to receive certification training.
Crop productions clinics scheduled are:
- Jan. 5: Gering Civic Center, Gering
- Jan. 6: Mid-Plains Community College - South Campus, North Platte
- Jan. 11: Northeast Community College, Norfolk
- Jan. 13: Holiday Inn Express, Beatrice
- Jan. 19: C3 Hotel and Convention Center, Hastings
- Jan 21: Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, Ithaca
- Jan. 25: Younes Conference Center, Kearney
- Jan. 26: Holthus Convention Center, York
- Jan. 28: Virtual via Zoom (more information to come)
For topics, locations and registration, check online at: https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc).
For more information, contact Chris Proctor at 402-472-5411 or caproctor@unl.edu
UNL-TAPS Awards Banquet
The UNL Testing Ag Performance Solutions program will host its annual banquet to announce top honors and recognize participants for the 2021 UNL-TAPS competitions on Jan. 15 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
The program begins with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and awards at 6.
All current UNL-TAPS participants, partners and sponsors are welcome to attend in addition to anyone who is interested in learning more about the TAPS program.
Registration is requested for meal-planning purposes; deadline is Jan. 5. Register online at https://taps.unl.edu/.
For more information, contact Krystle Rhoades 308-696-6709 or Krystle.rhoades@unl.edu.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.