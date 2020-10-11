Witchful thinking: Kids have kooky, spooky time at Stuhr's All Hallows Eve

As darkness fell over the dusky grounds at Stuhr Museum, a trio of witchy hags set up their latest venture, called “Brooms, Bats & Beyond.”

“The bats get out and they go way out beyond,” said Nancy Buettner, in the role of hag. “We like to sell people our custom-made brooms, and part of that is we’d like them to go up and corral all the bats and bring them back.”

She added, “It depends on the year what our story is. We like to vary it.”

The trio also was excited to show off their new bubbling cauldron to arriving visitors.

“We needed a bigger one,” Buettner said. “Some of those children just didn’t fit in that little tiny one.”

The spectacle was only one feature of this year’s All Hallow’s Eve at Stuhr Museum, held Friday and Saturday.

Though it’s one of the museum’s most popular annual events, changes had to be made due to the pandemic, said Mike Bockoven, marketing director

Each evening was limited to 700 visitors. Tickets were purchased in advance.