With 9 inches of weekend snow, city now has total snow depth of 12 inches

Up until 6 p.m. Sunday, the weekend snowfall in Grand Island totaled 9.1 inches.

Grand Island was hit with 4.4 inches of snow Saturday and 4.7 inches of snow Sunday as of 6 p.m. That 6 p.m. total tied a Grand Island record set in 1980. Additional snowflakes falling Sunday evening may have broken the record.

The Saturday snowfall contained .24 of an inch of liquid. The Sunday snow totaled .26 of an inch of water, said meteorologist Mike Moritz of the National Weather Service office in Hastings.

The weekend snow left Grand Island with a total of 12 inches on the ground.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, two-day snowfall totals in the area included 8.8 inches in Hastings, 8.5 inches in both Wood River and Loup City, 8.1 inches in Rockville, 7.8 inches in Aurora and 7.5 in Scotia.

Grand Island’s snow emergency runs until today at noon. During a snow emergency, parking on emergency snow routes is prohibited.

Meteorologists are predicting a week of bitter cold. The National Weather Service says it will be the coldest week of the winter season across the region as temperatures struggle to rise above the teens for highs, and lows will dip below zero at many locations throughout the area.