Local officials are looking at potential new recreational opportunities along the Platte River near Grand Island.

The Grand Island City Council was presented with an idea to turn Camp Augustine into a public recreation venue during a study session on Tuesday. However, there are currently no set design plans and no deal has been made.

Camp Augustine is a 123-acre campground located along the bank of the Platte River. The Boy Scouts of America own the camp and have been using it since 1956.

According to Dave Plond, scout executive for the Overland Trails Council, they can’t continue to run Camp Augustine as it is financially "in the red." Their camp operations don’t make money, with Plond estimating a loss of around $50,000 to $75,000 each year.

“You’re taking other resources from donors that want to see other programing to maintain your camp,” said Plond. “Does it make sense to still continue to run a camp when you’ve got four camps within two hours?”

Plond said that they would try to negotiate with a potential buyer for the Boy Scouts to continue using the camp.

“As much as we love Camp Augustine,” said Plond, “we want to continue to have a scouting program.”

The campsite has not been put out on the market yet, but Plond said many are interested in purchasing the property. Plond also said that the Grand Island Convention and Visitor Bureau started pursuing the potential sale after early discussions.

According to Grand Island Tourism Executive Director Brad Mellema, the idea of purchasing Camp Augustine and turning it into a public venue came about after a few discussions with Plond and Mayor Roger Steele.

With the Mormon Island State Recreation Area, owned by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, directly south of the camp, there is the potential for public recreation areas on both sides of the Platte River.

Mellema argued that turning Camp Augustine into a public recreation area would benefit Grand Island by increasing tourism and revenue. Mellema cited annual reports from Nebraska Game and Parks showing that 2020 and 2021 had been record years for camping revenue.

“Outdoor recreation and camping is huge,” said Mellema. “COVID maybe spurred that on a little bit, but this is a trend that is nationwide and there is insatiable demand for that type of activity.”

Nebraska Game and Parks has also acquired more land that could be used to expand Mormon Island.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation recently transferred 176 acres of land directly east of Mormon Island to Nebraska Game and Parks. They are also in the process of acquiring around 40 more acres along South Locust street from the federal government.

If Camp Augustine were to be turned into a public venue, there would be more than 500 total acres for outdoor recreational activities.

“Going from 178 to 500 acres, you can see the potential,” said Mellema. “Where each of these parcels, if they're brought together, can really create something special.”

There are also plans to connect the Riverway Trail down to the Mormon Island Trail. The new trail will potentially be 6.23 miles and extend down South Locust Street and end near the west lake of Mormon Island.

With more recreation planned for the area, Mellema thinks it makes sense to turn Camp Augustine into a public recreation area.

However, Mellema only presented an idea to the City cCouncil, as there are no official plans being worked on. There has been no agreement between Grand Island Tourism and the Boy Scouts of America.

Mellema said Grand Island Tourism is looking at several different ways to acquire the land, including temporarily holding it until a permanent buyer comes. Grand Island Tourism is currently trying to find a buyer for the campsite.

“Once in a while, an idea comes along that makes sense,” said Mellema. “It’s even better when that idea stands for the benefit and enjoyment of the public.”